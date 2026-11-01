5 Of The Best Apple HomeView Alternatives That Cost Way Less

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Apple finally launched a smart display of its own, and it calls it the HomeView. It goes on sale on November 13 for $299. The device gets a 7-inch Liquid Retina display, not OLED. It gets as bright as 500 nits, which would give you clear visuals inside a sunny or well-lit kitchen, and it dims to 0.3 nits for a dark bedroom. Powering the HomeView is Apple's A18 chip, plus its speaker base gets a woofer for deeper bass.

HomeView can recognize up to six people by their face. When you walk up to it, it automatically switches from the shared family screen to your own, with your apps and widgets, like your calendar or messages. Similarly, when someone else walks up, they see theirs. Notably, private things only show up when it knows your face and your iPhone or iPad is nearby and unlocked. That is plenty of tech for smart home management, but $299 is still a lot of money for a countertop.

That is not a new story since prices are soaring across Apple's line. The new HomePod Mini 2 costs $149, up from $99 for the original. But you don't have to shell out that much money for a smart speaker with a display. You can put your old Amazon Echo to good use, and even do a lot with your old HomePod, if you own one. And if you don't, here are five of the best Apple HomeView alternatives that cost way less.