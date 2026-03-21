5 Creative Uses For Your Old Amazon Echo

If you have an old Amazon Echo or Echo Dot sitting in the drawer, don't just give it away or toss it in the trash. That little plastic speaker is still a capable, interconnected computer. Even if the music quality is not great compared to the new one, the voice controls and smart features are perfectly fine for other tasks.

Whether you want to keep your kids busy without handing them a pricey tablet, keep your dog calm when you are away, or use it as a personal assistant inside your old car, that old Amazon Echo can be put to good use. In this guide, we have compiled five creative ways to repurpose your old Amazon Echo.