America's Mechanic Shortage Is Putting Pressure On The Country's Auto Shops
On top of high fuel prices and record-high vehicle prices, the skyrocketing cost of auto repairs is another issue that's putting a major financial pinch on American motorists — especially those who own vehicles that are out of warranty. There are lots of reasons for these ballooning auto repair bills, including the growing complexity and costs of the parts themselves, as well as the specialized training needed to install them.
The pinch is not just being felt by car owners, but also by the repair shops themselves. Sure, we might like to imagine auto repair shops as being places where customers are scammed and charged for parts and labor that they don't need, and while that can sometimes happen, the reality is that these rising costs are just as hard on the repair shop as they are on the consumer.
On top of that, auto repair shops are dealing with another big issue — a major shortage of qualified mechanics. The shortage stems from several factors, including an aging, retiring workforce, low interest in the field among young people, more complex vehicles, a perception of low compensation, and a less-than-stellar image for the profession. The overall numbers paint a fairly bleak picture of the nationwide shortage, and as of now, there's no immediate relief in sight.
Why are mechanics so hard to find?
The auto repair industry can be a volatile one, and while car owners might not be dealing with the mechanic shortage, they are feeling the effects through the high costs for jobs and long turnaround times. At the broadest level, the shortage is a result of a generational shift away from the profession. Right now, there is a large group of seasoned technicians and mechanics that are retiring from the industry, and there simply aren't enough new people in line to take their places.
At the same time, the skills and training needed have also changed a lot since those older technicians began their careers. Today's tech-laden vehicles can be extremely complicated to repair and, in addition to the literal nuts and bolts of car repair, the technicians who work on these cars need to be trained in the correct computer software to handle them. Those skills can be taught, but often only through a manufacturer-specific program. This means both the software and the technical know-how can be hard to come by for smaller, independent repair shops.
As for the recruitment of new mechanics, along with limited access to training, industry surveys show that low compensation is one of the biggest factors driving the current mechanic shortage. More competitive wages would be one of the fastest and most effective ways to find more mechanics, but these things can vary a lot based on individual skill sets or the margins of a given shop. It also wouldn't help those same high repair bills.
Are there solutions for the shortage?
Just behind compensation, the other big factor keeping people away from the industry is a negative perception of the profession. It might not be so much that auto mechanics sometimes have a reputation for being untrustworthy, or that they are uniquely shunned. It's more that the American education system simply doesn't encourage young people to join the auto repair industry (or other vocational fields), with the default path being to go to a four-year college.
At the same time, there's a possibility that the increasingly software-heavy industry could provide an opening for recruiting new types of technicians who eschew the stereotypical "grease monkey" image. There's also a push for young people to see that the industry has options beyond just repairing broken vehicles, with potential for lucrative work in the aftermarket or technicians starting their own business.
The long-term goal for the auto repair industry is that attitudes in education will shift, and that vocational training and a career as an auto technician can be pitched to young people as a modern, satisfying, and potentially lucrative career from an early age. Even if they happen, those changes will take time. For the time being, with increasingly complex cars and fewer people who know how to work on them, it seems like the mechanic shortage is going to stick around for a while.