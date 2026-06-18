Ford CEO Says Modern Cars Are Too 'Complicated' For Home Mechanics To Repair

Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford, has a message for the folks who love to handle the upkeep of their cars on their own that will not sit right. It arrived during a chat with the Detroit Free Press after a White House meeting over Right to Repair (which also included Ford and General Motors). He initially picked his words very carefully once the topic came up, noting that Ford's stance is "very reasonable, really." He said Ford is an advocate for the ability to fix a car, so long as it gets done "at a reasonable cost."

One reporter then inquired whether owners should stay out from under their own hoods. Farley replied that's fine, just "not for warranty work". The reasoning behind that was safety. Since these are very complicated cars, he explained, it's simply not safe to fix at home. Of course, this isn't some one-off bit of advice, since plenty of auto repair shops have argued new cars are flat-out too high tech to mess with.

Farley lumped himself into that group as well, saying that somebody like him could never pull it off solo. While he has no trouble tinkering with a 1973 Bronco, a brand-new one is something else entirely. Working on one of those without specialty tools "would put people's lives at risk," according to him.