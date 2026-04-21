John Deere Lawsuit Ends In $99M Payout For Farmers

John Deere, one of the most popular manufacturers of agricultural equipment in the U.S., recently settled a contentious class-action lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing repairs. At an Illinois Federal Court, the company settled the case — ongoing since 2022 — by agreeing to pay $99 million to customers. These customers include people who paid John Deere and its dealers for large equipment repairs between January 10, 2018, and the preliminary approval of the deal. According to AP News, John Deere agreed to deposit the said amount into a settlement fund, money from which would eventually reach the accounts of all eligible John Deere customers.

While the move is a small win for proponents of the right-to-repair movement, it is worth noting that John Deere — on its website — denies any wrongdoing. A statement by Denver Caldwell, vice president, Aftermarket & Customer Support at John Deere, gives readers the impression that John Deere wanted to "fix" this issue without risking negative publicity for the company. He asserts that this $99 million payout will help the company focus its attention on serving its customers.

As part of the settlement, John Deere has also agreed to make all necessary digital tools available to keep modern-day John Deere products functional. This includes software and internal digital tools that help John Deere technicians maintain, diagnose, and repair faults that affect the company's other farming products, including sugarcane and combine harvesters. Interestingly, the company has added a 10-year clause to this benefit as well, according to WPR.