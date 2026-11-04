Why Are USB Flash Drives So Expensive Now?

Over the years, tech usually gets cheaper and more powerful. In 1987, an Apple computer with just 40MB of storage cost around $4,000. Today, you can get one with roughly 6,000 times that storage capacity for under $700. But sometimes tech costs go the other way. That's what we're seeing with RAM prices at the moment, which have been going through the roof ever since AI became mainstream. It's not just RAM; non-volatile storage prices have also increased. And that means that USB flash drives currently cost a lot more than they did a few years ago.

Every USB flash drive contains NAND flash, the non-volatile memory that actually stores its files. AI data centers are consuming enormous quantities of storage, much of it in the form of NAND-based SSDs. Competition for components has become intense, and the companies making inexpensive thumb drives are effectively competing for memory supply with some of the world's biggest tech companies.

In May 2025, we published an article about the Oyen Digital Dash Pro 4TB USB drive, which was the thumb drive with the largest capacity at the time. "At $409, it's not cheap", we wrote, but less than 18 months later, the same USB drive costs $969. We also mentioned a lower-priced alternative: the 2TB Buffalo SSD-PUT. When the article was written, it cost $115. Now it'll set you back $254.99. The price hikes are more noticeable at the top end of the USB specs, but there have been notable increases for cheaper USBs too. In March 2025, we mentioned the SanDisk Dual Drive Go in an article about reliable USB-C flash drives; then the 256GB cost $35.49. Now it's $58.