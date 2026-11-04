Which Ford F-150 Engine Is Better For Towing: The EcoBoost V6 Or The Coyote V8?

The 2027 Ford F-150 engine lineup includes three V6 EcoBoost configurations in addition to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost provides 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, the same as the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 it replaced. The 3.5 EcoBoost engine, meanwhile, offers 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque in the standard output version, 430 hp in the PowerBoost hybrid, and 450 hp in the high-output variant found in the F-150 Raptor.

For comparison, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 produces 400 horsepower and 410 pound feet of torque. In addition, there is a supercharger available for the 5.0-liter Coyote as a dealer accessory. While it's technically not a standard engine offering, it is covered under warranty when purchased through a dealer. However, despite is power advantages, it's not the best Ford F-150 engine option for towing,

Although the standard-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and the naturally aspirated Coyote V8 offer the least power of their respective displacements, they hold the top ratings for F-150 payload and towing capacity. The twin-turbo 3.5 EcoBoost has higher ratings than the 5.0 Coyote for towing and payload capacity. Ford specs say a 2027 F-150 SuperCrew 4X4 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and all the tow/haul upgrades has a maximum conventional towing capacity of 13,500 pounds. The same configuration in a two-wheel drive F-150 SuperCrew yields a maximum tow rating of 13,300 pounds.

Compared to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8's 12,800-pound maximum tow rating, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost has the advantage. That advantage carries over to payload capacity as well. The highest payloads for both engine configurations are available in the two-wheel drive F-150; 3.5-liter trucks can carry up to 2,440 pounds, while the Coyote-powered F-150 is slightly lower, at 2,235 pounds.