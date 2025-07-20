Ford F-150: Which Engine Option Is Best For Towing?
The Ford F-150 has been a best-seller for decades now, acting as a benchmark for the full-size truck segment. But even if you've decided to buy an F-150, picking out the best model for towing isn't as straightforward as you might imagine. Ford offers no fewer than six different engines for the 2025 F-150, each with its own maximum towing capacity.
To get the most out of an F-150 for towing, the engine you'll want is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. This twin-turbocharged engine kicks out 500 lb-ft of torque, and when suitably configured, it can tow up to an impressive 13,500 pounds. By correctly configured, we mean you need to spec both the Tow/Haul Package and the Max Tow Axle upgrade too. Doing so adds several tow-related upgrades, such as a trailer brake controller and a locking rear differential. Fortunately, the situation is a little simpler on the transmission side of things, with a 10-speed unit shifting the gears for all F-150 models regardless of the engine equipped.
Here's how different F-150 engines cope with towing
The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 makes an excellent choice for heavy-duty towing thanks to its 13,500-pound maximum capacity. Coming in a close second is the F-150's 5.0-liter V8 engine option. This provides a maximum of 12,900 pounds of towing weight, while also offering an impressive 2,225-pound payload capacity. That's just marginally down from the EcoBoost V6's model-best 2,440 pounds of payload. This makes it an equally good option for those who need to haul as well as tow.
Next up is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 F-150, which powered the F-150 we reviewed earlier this year. It produces 570 lb-ft of torque and has an impressive 11,200-pound towing capacity, making it a compelling option for those seeking performance with better fuel economy. For those who don't need to maximize towing capacity, the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 provides 8,400 pounds of towing capacity, making it a solid choice for towing smaller trailers.
Meanwhile, specialty engines like the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and 3.5L EcoBoost High Output V6 offer huge amounts of power, with 700 hp and 450 hp, respectively, but are clearly focused more on performance than towing. The maximum tow ratings of 8,700 and 8,200 pounds, respectively, reflect this. Elsewhere, and for those looking to embrace electric power, the F-150 Lightning boasts a 10,000-pound towing capacity.