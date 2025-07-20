Ford F-150: Which Engine Option Is Best For Towing?

The Ford F-150 has been a best-seller for decades now, acting as a benchmark for the full-size truck segment. But even if you've decided to buy an F-150, picking out the best model for towing isn't as straightforward as you might imagine. Ford offers no fewer than six different engines for the 2025 F-150, each with its own maximum towing capacity.

To get the most out of an F-150 for towing, the engine you'll want is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. This twin-turbocharged engine kicks out 500 lb-ft of torque, and when suitably configured, it can tow up to an impressive 13,500 pounds. By correctly configured, we mean you need to spec both the Tow/Haul Package and the Max Tow Axle upgrade too. Doing so adds several tow-related upgrades, such as a trailer brake controller and a locking rear differential. Fortunately, the situation is a little simpler on the transmission side of things, with a 10-speed unit shifting the gears for all F-150 models regardless of the engine equipped.