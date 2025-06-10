MPG: What It Means, And Why You Shouldn't Obsess Over The Number

When shopping for a car, it's common to hear the word mpg bandied about, as it is a crucial consideration for buyers who want to save money by keeping running costs as low as possible. But what exactly does the term mean? MPG is an acronym that stands for miles per gallon. It is the most commonly used fuel efficiency measure in the U.S., and often indicates how far a vehicle can travel on one gallon of fuel. For example, a car that's rated to return 20 mpg will travel 20 miles on a single gallon of fuel. Usually, the higher the mpg figure, the better the economy, and the more money you save on fuel costs.

But just what figure makes a good mpg for your car? Is it 30, 40, or even 60 mpg? The truth is, there's no one perfect measure for all cars. It varies depending on factors such as the engine size and class of car you're looking at. In general, the bigger the vehicle, the more fuel it needs to get going, since big, heavy cars usually ship with bigger or more powerful engines than smaller ones.

According to Autolist, anything above 13 mpg stands as a good mpg for a large SUV, while for smaller SUVs and crossovers, a combined city-highway fuel economy rating of at least 16 mpg is generally considered good. For trucks, Autolist quotes 12 mpg and above as a good fuel consumption figure, depending on truck size. If you're considering a luxury car, anything over 14 mpg is said to be good, while gas-engined compact cars and hybrid models must earn no less than 21 and 35 mpg, respectively, to be deemed as having good fuel economy.

