5 Cheaper Alternatives To The M6 Mac Mini

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Apple refreshed its Mac mini in August 2026, adding the new M6 SoC (system on a chip), which includes a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. The chip is paired with either 16 GB or 32 GB of unified memory. With the M6 powering the new Mac mini, it came with several promises on the performance front: up to 40% faster CPU performance, twice the graphics performance, and up to four times better performance in AI tasks. While Apple compares these figures to the M4 Mac mini, the M6 chip is also faster than the M5.

In fact, different reviewers have praised the M6 Mac mini for its incredible performance. Sadly, it doesn't come cheap, at least compared to previous Mac mini models. It starts at a whopping $899, $300 more than the M4, which launched at $599. So, while it's powerful, the M6 Mac mini is no longer considered cheap, at least when compared to the previous iterations.

If you really want to get your hands on a mini computer like the M6 Mac mini, but don't have the budget for it, or are simply looking to save some cash, there are various alternatives that you should consider. But considering how powerful the M6 Mac mini is, these alternatives don't offer a similar level of performance. We've only selected the ones that offer good enough performance for someone who wants a cheaper alternative.