Apple M6 Vs M5: How Big Of An Upgrade Is The New Chip?

Less than a year ago, in October 2025, Apple refreshed the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and the Apple Vision Pro with a new generation M5 chip. A few months later, in early 2026, the M5 family was expanded further with the launch of the even more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Fast-forward to August 2026, and the base M5 has found a successor in the form of the brand-new Apple M6 chip. The first in a series of future M6 series processors, the M6 chip will be first used in the latest generation of Apple's popular Mac Mini, which was introduced today. Also part of this mid-year launch is the new performance king within the M5 series chips; the Apple M5 Ultra, which is positioned above the M5 Max and M5 Pro chips launched earlier this year.

The question, however, is whether the new entry-level chip — the Apple M6 — can stack up to the M5 series. More importantly, does the arrival of this chip render your M5 Apple devices obsolete? Apple's major talking point with the M6 series chip is the new 2nm architecture, making it the first in Apple's family to move to a 2nm manufacturing node. The switch from 3nm to 2nm took a little over three years, considering that the first 3nm chip (Apple A17 Pro) launched in late 2023, slightly ahead of the M3 chips the same year.