Why Cities Might Paint Fire Trucks Lime Yellow Instead Of Red

At the time, Chesterfield had a fleet of aging, old-school fire trucks that were in serious decline. One was in such bad shape that it wouldn't start when the crew tried to leave to respond to an incident. What showed up to save the day was a freshly painted yellow tow truck. Fire Chief Robert L. Eanes told FireRescue1 that he recalls asking an optometrist friend in New York, Dr. Stephen S. Solomon, about the color yellow, who confirmed it was, in fact, "an appropriate and safe color." With that, Eanes decided the department's new rigs should be painted lime yellow.

Not long after Chesterfield County's department switched colors, other departments began following suit. Pinellas Park (Florida) Fire Department ordered its first lime-yellow truck in 1972. Dallas transitioned to lime-yellow in 1974 to make their rigs stand out during emergency runs. By the mid-1970s, the Jeffersontown and South Dixie Fire Departments (both in Kentucky), along with many others, began repainting their trucks.

After additional research and analysis of accident data, Solomon published an article in the journal "Ergonomics in Design" in 1997 arguing that red was one of the hardest colors for the human eye to perceive, especially in dim light. He found that trucks painted lime-yellow (aka fluorescent green) were far more visible at night and under changing light and weather conditions. Solomon's findings were so impactful that the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommended that all departments switch to painting their emergency vehicles lime green or other greenish-yellow colors.