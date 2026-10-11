The Reasons Why Old-School Fire Trucks Had No Roofs

If you've ever seen an old-school fire truck, whether in-person or simply in a picture, you may have spotted a curious detail. Often, older fire trucks had no roofs. You might naturally wonder why such an important vehicle wouldn't have a roof to protect occupants from the elements.

Before fire truck cab designs became more standardized, the open cab design served a few practical purposes. First, it allowed those operating a fire truck a less obstructed view than an enclosed cab would offer. Similarly, when firefighters in heavy gear had to climb in and out of trucks, the open cab design made doing so easier.

Various factors caused this design to fall out of favor. Again, the standards for how fire truck cabs and trucks should be designed has become more comprehensive over the years. In addition, as far back as the 1960s, fire departments with open cab fire trucks were already experimenting with creating makeshift enclosed cabs with plywood roofs. Generally, automotive safety features and requirements have expanded over the decades, which has affected safety requirements for fire truck designs.