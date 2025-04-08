Fire Truck Vs. Water Truck: What's The Difference?

The work of a firefighter would no doubt be deemed heroic by the bulk of the world's population — even if many would also deem it a little too dangerous to undertake themselves. The job does, after all, involve dashing headlong into life-threatening situations, and as the job title denotes, that often means fighting entails fires.

Whether you're brave enough to fight fires yourself or not, we'd wager that you still get a thrill, or, perhaps, a pang of anxiety, whenever you see, or hear a fire truck honk three times while barreling down the road en route to help a citizen in need or a building ablaze. Lights and sirens are only one small part of what makes a fire truck unique among the various emergency response vehicles one might see. The massive, boxy emergency vehicles are also outfitted with all manners of fire fighting equipment, which often includes building-scaling ladders and hoses to pump water from both onboard supplies and fire hydrants.

You may not realize it, but there are actually several different types of fire trucks on the streets these days. To that end, it's likely that many of you don't realize the term "fire truck" shouldn't be used as a blanket name for all emergency fire vehicles, as the different variants of vehicles employed by fire fighters are designed for different purposes. That list includes fire trucks and water trucks, who's jobs are more different than you might know.

