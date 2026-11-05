5 Riding Mower Attachments That Can Come In Handy This Fall

A riding mower is helpful in all seasons (outside of winter) for keeping your grass looking neat and uniform. However, in fall, lawn maintenance isn't just about cutting the grass; it's also about dealing with assorted fallen leaves and sticks, freshening up the soil, and just generally prepping the lawn to make a proper comeback after winter has come and gone. Taking all of these tasks into consideration, even a high-end riding mower can't handle all of the work by itself.

The good news is that it's actually not that hard to give your riding mower a little extra functionality. All you need to do is hitch the right tools and attachments to its rear, and your riding mower will be able to handle all of those tasks on top of your regular lawn maintenance. Whether it's a lawn sweeper picking up all those fallen leaves, a dethatcher cleaning up that tightly packed layer of dead roots and stems, or an aerator to invigorate the soil before the snow starts falling, the right riding mower attachment can do your lawn a lot of good during the autumnal season.