6 Ego Power Tools & Accessories Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)
Ego is a well-known player in the power tools space. Its popularity, however, is a relatively recent phenomenon, given that the brand was launched in 2014. In this short timespan, Ego has made a name for itself and has comfortably held its ground against established rivals like Ryobi, Craftsman, and Milwaukee. The Chervon-owned company specializes in the manufacture of yard equipment, including tools like cordless lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and pressure washers.
The company's USP has been its interchangeable 56V ARC Lithium battery system that promises the performance of comparable gasoline-powered equipment, while running quieter and releasing zero emissions. They also offer several advantages over comparable systems from Milwaukee or Ryobi. Ego has been quite prolific with new launches in 2026, and the trend has continued as we approach the end of 2026.
The company lists several upcoming products on its website that range from a new vehicle pressure washer and a pressure washer surface cleaner to a walk-behind power head and two new (3Ah and 6Ah) Power+ branded batteries. At the time of writing, all these Ego products are listed as coming soon. Pricing and launch details remain under wraps for now, although we expect full details to be revealed in the next few weeks.
Ego Power+ HPW1200 High-Flow Automotive Pressure Washer
If you are familiar with Ego's existing lineup of battery-powered pressure washers, the newly announced Power+ HPW1200 will seem like a rather strange new addition. This is because Ego has two pressure washers: the 2100 PSI HPW 2105 (which some people recommend steering clear of) and the HPW 3204 (3200 PSI) already in its lineup. What's more, the new product is rated to produce significantly lower water pressure (1200 PSI) compared to these older models. This, for some, might even sound like a major downgrade.
As it turns out, there is a reason why the HPW 1200 has much lower water pressure figures. It is specifically designed for washing cars and vehicles, which is why it is marketed as an automotive pressure washer. This is in contrast to Ego's existing pressure washers, which can handle a wide variety of cleaning jobs that could benefit from the significantly higher water pressure rating; cleaning stubborn dirt and grime from a driveway or patio, for example. If your intention is to have a product just to wash your car, investing in an HPW1200 makes economic sense.
As far as the specifications are concerned, the HPW1200 can deliver up to 2 gallons of water per minute (GPM), compared to the 1.2 GPM maximum of EGO's 2,100 PSI model. Additional features on the HPW1200 include a flexible, non-kink hose and an integrated swivel fitting mechanism. The latter ensures that users can easily move around vehicles without having to physically move the pressure washer.
Ego Power+ 15-Inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner (ASC1500)
The second Ego product ready to reach consumers soon is the ASC1500 15-inch pressure washer surface cleaner. This attachment is an accessory designed to be used with Ego's existing pressure washer models: the HPW2105 and HPW3204. When attached to these washers, the ASC1500 can clean large, flat outdoor surfaces like driveways, patios, sidewalks, and concrete pathways more effectively compared to the standard nozzle. The ASC1500 has a wide 15-inch cleaning swath, which is further enhanced with dual high-pressure nozzles.
For users already invested in the Ego Power+ ecosystem, the ASC1500 makes for a great addition, as the company doesn't appear to have offered a similar attachment in the past. The concept behind the ASC1500, however, is not new. Competitors like Greenworks and RYOBI already sell similar attachments. Greenworks, for example, offers a 15-inch surface cleaner for $59.99, while RYOBI sells a wheeled version for $119. Both are designed to make cleaning large outdoor surfaces less time-consuming.
The ASC1500 could be a useful addition for people who already own either the HPW2105 or HPW3204 pressure washers. Do note that the ASC1500 is not a standalone product and requires a compatible pressure washer to operate.
Ego WPH1600 Multi-Head System Walk-Behind Power Head
Another new addition to Ego's late 2026 product lineup is the WPH1600 Multi-Head System. Ego's multi-head systems allow users to connect different attachments to a single battery-powered motor unit so a single machine can perform a wide variety of outdoor maintenance jobs. Ego already has power heads like the PH1400 (now discontinued) and PH1420 that support attachments for trimming grass, tilling soil, removing dead grass from lawns, and even clearing snow.
So, what makes the WPH1600 different? The biggest change compared to Ego's existing products is its design. Unlike Ego's existing power heads, which users must carry and maneuver by hand, the WPH1600 gets a walk-behind design, which means it has wheels. This allows users to push the machine along the ground, pretty much like a lawn mower, making it extremely portable. Ego claims that this portability makes the WPH1600 ideal for people who are into physically demanding jobs like garden tilling, lawn dethatching, and snow removal. These tasks can be very tiring when executed using handheld equipment, especially given that people are expected to carry and control the machine.
The list of attachments that the WPH1600 supports includes Ego's Cultivator (CTA9500, CTA9520), Dethatcher (DA1400), Snow Shovel (SSA1200, SSA1220), Bristle Brush (BBA2100), and Rubber Broom (RBA2100).
Ego ED0810 Power+ 8 Edger with Telescopic Shaft
If you regularly mow your lawn, you are probably aware of how difficult it is to get the edges of the grass right using a standard mower. This difficulty is literally the reason edgers exist. And now there is one more option ready to reach the hands of the consumer: the Ego ED0810, which is all set for launch in the next few weeks.
Now, it's not as though Ego didn't already have an edger in its portfolio. Ego's ME0820 Multi-Head edger already does a pretty decent job of what it's designed for. The new ED0810 just gives consumers a new option. The USP of this new model is the inbuilt telescopic shaft that helps users to adjust the tool's length to suit their height and preferred working position. In addition to this, the ED0810 also comes with an extension handle that adjusts along the edger shaft. This detachable handle can also be used with other Ego tools like string trimmers and pole saws.
If you are considering getting a new edger from Ego and are considering either of these models, do note that while both of them get an 8-inch steel blade, the ED0810 comes with an adjustable cutting depth of up to 1.8 inches, while the ME0820's 8-inch blade is rated for 3 inches.
Ego Power+ ARC Lithium MAX 3.0Ah and 6.0Ah Batteries (BA1680X and BA3360X)
The last products to make it to this list are two new batteries that will join the larger Ego ecosystem in the days to come. The new models include the BA1680X (3 Ah) and the larger BA3360X (6 Ah) lithium-ion batteries. Both these batteries are part of Ego's ARC Lithium MAX lineup and are compatible with their existing lineup of 56V cordless power tools. What makes these batteries interesting isn't their capacity, but the new technology they come loaded with.
Both batteries feature something known as tab-less lithium-ion cells. These cells use multiple connection points to carry electricity as opposed to conventional battery cells that use small metal tabs to do the same. The tab-less method results in lower electrical resistance, which in turn leads to improved performance and lower heat generation.
The new 3 Ah battery offers significantly more power compared to its own older battery model — the BA1400T. It also has longer overall life and even offers faster charging speeds. As for the larger 6 Ah model, it delivers more power and better battery life when compared to the existing 6 Ah BA3360T battery. And it does all this while weighing significantly less. The 6 Ah BA3360X battery only weighs 4.8 lbs, compared to the similarly specced BA3360T, which weighs 6.4 lbs. Both the newly announced batteries feature IPX5-rated water resistance, offering protection against water jets.