6 Ego Power Tools & Accessories Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)

Ego is a well-known player in the power tools space. Its popularity, however, is a relatively recent phenomenon, given that the brand was launched in 2014. In this short timespan, Ego has made a name for itself and has comfortably held its ground against established rivals like Ryobi, Craftsman, and Milwaukee. The Chervon-owned company specializes in the manufacture of yard equipment, including tools like cordless lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and pressure washers.

The company's USP has been its interchangeable 56V ARC Lithium battery system that promises the performance of comparable gasoline-powered equipment, while running quieter and releasing zero emissions. They also offer several advantages over comparable systems from Milwaukee or Ryobi. Ego has been quite prolific with new launches in 2026, and the trend has continued as we approach the end of 2026.

The company lists several upcoming products on its website that range from a new vehicle pressure washer and a pressure washer surface cleaner to a walk-behind power head and two new (3Ah and 6Ah) Power+ branded batteries. At the time of writing, all these Ego products are listed as coming soon. Pricing and launch details remain under wraps for now, although we expect full details to be revealed in the next few weeks.