5 Ego Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To User Reviews)

Ego is among the powerhouses of electric outdoor power tools. No longer does a home maintainer need to invest in gasoline-powered lawn mowers, edgers, and even pressure washers to get the job done well. Ego and a handful of other brands are at the forefront of a shift in this marketplace, delivering reliable solutions to users in support of equipment that requires less maintenance and zero trips to the gas station to keep gear in operational order.

Not all additions to the brand's catalog knock it out of the park, but for buyers willing to do their research, avoiding the duds is actually not very hard. These five Ego tools have been rated lower than the typical entry in the brand's product lineup. User reviews note one or more issues in the tools' use, offering something of a warning for buyers looking to add new, specialized tools to their garage or toolshed. Opting for alternatives to these pieces of equipment can help keep you from running into the performance issues that others have suffered from while operating the equipment.