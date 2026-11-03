4 Cheaper Touring Motorcycles That Can Compete With Honda's Gold Wing
In the world of motorcycles, you might have resigned yourself to the fact that the highest-end offerings are out of your price range. That may be true, but it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy similar, competitive specs to some of them if you know where to look. When it comes to touring motorcycles specifically, Honda's iconic Gold Wing is always in the conversation. This wider family is known to be an acclaimed tourer, a status that often comes with a hefty pricetag attached.
The 2026 Gold Wing Automatic DCT, for instance, starts at $27,275 including destination, and customizations and add-ons can send that far higher. For that price, needless to say, there are some impressive specs on the Gold Wing, including a powerful 1,833cc engine. There's a lot of muscle in that flat six, and as a result, many bikers covet the Gold Wing Tour and its several variants. Nonetheless, you'll find that there are several tourers that, though they might not outright meet or exceed its specs, can certainly give it a run for its money. Possibly for a lower price, too.
If you're a big fan of touring machines, these picks will be for you. Do note, of course, that these models won't necessarily be able to match the venerable Gold Wing in terms of its specs alone. If you compare some picks to the Gold Wing on paper, you might well see a mismatch, and some models chosen are direct competitors while other are different types of tourer. They all compete, however, in the sense that they are solid touring options that could be more in line with what you need.
BMW R 1300 RT
BMW has a nice lineup of premium tourers itself. One particular model, the BMW R 1300 RT, could be seen as the brand's equivalent of the Honda luxury tourer to an extent. There are some important differences between the two as well as similarities.
Most importantly, on the specific subject of costs, the base BMW model is a little cheaper than the Gold Wing. The MSRP is $22,745, which, while certainly still very high, could serve to put the luxury tourer world into reach for those who can't quite spring for the extravagant Gold Wing. This isn't to say, of course, that there aren't also premium packages available to go along with the BMW, in terms of accessories, trims, and other options, that could rapidly see that cost balloon beyond the Gold Wing.
It's also often true that riders can be quick to consider only specs alone on paper when comparing different models, when it can be just as important to think about individual strengths and weaknesses and the differing roles that two bikes may have. The specific competition between the Honda Gold Wing and the BMW R 1300 RT is an interesting one, because each model's design was focused around a specific quality.
With the Gold Wing, the focus was more on comfort, with the addition of features such as its sophisticated suspension and larger seats. You could consider BMW's R 1300 RT as more of a performance model, with a 1,300cc engine that can propel it to over 124 mph. Each has a different design focus, though they're both luxury tourers, and so the most fitting pick depends on the specific rider's individual tastes. BMW has made a lot of very cool motorcycles, and this is one to consider.
Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero
An excellent, yet much more (relatively) budget-friendly, model to consider is the Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero. The ABS version has an MSRP of $19,999. However, it is important to bear in mind that it's quite a different beast than the Gold Wing. Though both are tourers, it's another similar case to BMW's offering, in that the two models provide a distinctly different touring experience, and a preference between them is as much a matter of taste as of specs.
If it's a spacious, comfortable model you're looking for, that's what the Gold Wing is about. Alternatively, you might be in the market for something with less features and complications than Honda's flagship, though one that also doesn't skimp on anything in the performance and power departments. When it comes to that, the Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero could fit the bill nicely.
This chrome-accented beast is powered by, as the name implies, a 1,700 cc fuel-injected V-twin. Though it's not the most feature-packed model, it does have a suite of features including Kawasaki's own K-ACT ABS. Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology, to use its full mouthful of a name, is a technology that ensures both brakes are applied simultaneously and evenly, to help ensure safe and even operation to help riders of powerful bikes.
The Vaquero is more of a slimline bagger, rather than a Gold Wing-style luxury tourer, but this makes it a very different member of the broad Tourer variety that could be just what a rider is looking for.
Honda NT1100
If you're a Honda rider (or simply interested in the brand), you certainly aren't missing out on a solid riding experience simply because you haven't opted for a premium model like the Gold Wing. As with the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero from Kawasaki, there are other, lighter, more manageable models in the Honda lineup, one notable example being the NT1100. Effectively built on the frame of the Honda Africa Twin, it's more of a sport tourer, which gives it a blend of solid traction on paved roads, as well as being better equipped to tackle more challenging terrain.
The NT1100 and the broader family is well equipped to serve the right tourer rider. It's one touring motorcycle that's versatile enough to serve as a great commuter bike, for instance. Among the DCT model's most important virtues in this regard are its sophisticated ABS system and 43mm Showa SFF-BP suspension, along with a DCT gearbox offering unique shifters that allоw you to choose between manual and automatic gear shifting. Comfort and control are aspects that should be prioritized with any sport tourer, after all.
Another important consideration with regards to the NT1100 family is its cost, relative to the Gold Wing. The 2026 NT1100 DCT has an MSRP of $12,774 incl. destination. Buyers can, of course, opt for a range of accessories with their purchase that could bump this up significantly; Honda also offers a $425.95 top case, Panniers for an extra $779.95, and other optional extras. Utimately, though, when taken at base MSRP with destination included, the NT1100 DCT is slightly less than half the price of the equivalent Gold Wing.
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Some of the best-known Harley-Davidsons are big, powerful, touring machines, and the Road Glide is one of the popular additions to that stable. The Road Glide, and its counterpart, the Street Glide, have a lot in common, from their bodies to the Milwaukee Eight engine, as well as the stock of touring-specific features. What with the boards and the space for a lot to be kept in its saddlebags, those who perhaps find it difficult to settle on a comfortable stance for riding stand to benefit a lot from that.
Pricing-wise, the choice between Harley's Road Glide and the Honda Gold Wing is a trickier one, because selected trims make such a big difference when it comes to their respective prices. As Harley-Davidson reports, the '26 Road Glide starts at $25,999, but needless to say, there's a lot more that buyers can add on top of that if they wish to. To begin with, the Chrome Two-Up and Black Two-Up trim options add another $2,000 or $3,400 respectively, and upgrading the standard Dark Billiard Gray body can cost a pretty penny too, up to an extra $3,000 for the special Midnight Ember.
Therein lies the complexity when choosing between motorcycles in a similar cost bracket: You could end up spending much more for one over the other, all in all, when some more of these options are taken into account. Again, though, we have two very competitive tourers, and though both are rather premium offerings, they each has something very different to offer the type of bike and the type of rider they share. This is the joy of biking, of course; finding the specific model that suits you the best and enjoy it to the utmost.
How we chose these specific motorcycles
The realm of touring motorcycles is a broad one, and so, as noted, some models selected aren't direct competitors to the Gold Wing in its specific segment. This was an intentional choice, to highlight the fact that everyone considering touring motorcycles have their different alternatives to the Gold Wing, and different specific needs. A competing machine, in one individual's view, could be a different type of touring machine that appeals far more.
With the idea of direct competition also in mind, though, it was just as important to note those models that are directly cheaper in terms of base MSRPs, but are very close within the Gold Wing's range, and so could quickly become more expensive depending on the buyer's choices for trims and so on. All in all, with the limited selections available, the aim was a broad picture of different models and alternative competitors to the Gold Wing to suit bikers' wide-ranging tastes. The Gold Wing is one of those Honda motorcycles that seems to last forever, but it certainly doesn't need to be the only tourer you consider.