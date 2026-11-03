4 Cheaper Touring Motorcycles That Can Compete With Honda's Gold Wing

In the world of motorcycles, you might have resigned yourself to the fact that the highest-end offerings are out of your price range. That may be true, but it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy similar, competitive specs to some of them if you know where to look. When it comes to touring motorcycles specifically, Honda's iconic Gold Wing is always in the conversation. This wider family is known to be an acclaimed tourer, a status that often comes with a hefty pricetag attached.

The 2026 Gold Wing Automatic DCT, for instance, starts at $27,275 including destination, and customizations and add-ons can send that far higher. For that price, needless to say, there are some impressive specs on the Gold Wing, including a powerful 1,833cc engine. There's a lot of muscle in that flat six, and as a result, many bikers covet the Gold Wing Tour and its several variants. Nonetheless, you'll find that there are several tourers that, though they might not outright meet or exceed its specs, can certainly give it a run for its money. Possibly for a lower price, too.

If you're a big fan of touring machines, these picks will be for you. Do note, of course, that these models won't necessarily be able to match the venerable Gold Wing in terms of its specs alone. If you compare some picks to the Gold Wing on paper, you might well see a mismatch, and some models chosen are direct competitors while other are different types of tourer. They all compete, however, in the sense that they are solid touring options that could be more in line with what you need.