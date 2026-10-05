3 Touring Motorcycles That Happen To Make Great Commuter Bikes

Kawasaki promotes this model as a sport touring motorcycle., but it earns a spot on this list due to a range of tech-enabled features that may be particularly appealing for those looking for a commuter bike in urban and suburban environments.

Along with the Sport riding mode, which is ideal for those taking touring bikes out on backroads, there's also Road Mode, designed to handle various road conditions, and Rain Mode for wet surfaces. This versatility allows the vehicle to offer reliable performance both during long trips and short commutes.

Kawasaki's overview of the bike also addresses how factors ranging from a rider's use of the throttle to the gear they're riding in can affect fuel consumption. When a rider is operating under conditions that allow for improved fuel economy, an "ECO" mark appears on the LCD screen. As long as that mark is still visible, a rider is still optimizing their MPG.

Improved fuel economy is a desirable trait in any vehicle, but it's especially appealing to someone who uses their bike regularly to complete daily tasks. Allowing riders to understand how their choices affect fuel economy in the middle of a ride can help a commuter save money in the long run. When they understand the factors that determine whether the "ECO" signal is or isn't activated, they can make smarter choices during their commutes that will ultimately reduce fuel costs. On top of all that, the LED lighting allows for optimal visibility when commuting.