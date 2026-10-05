3 Touring Motorcycles That Happen To Make Great Commuter Bikes
A touring motorcycle may be the ideal bike for relatively long trips. Their size is generally a downside for commuter needs, but there are exceptions. If you're looking for a touring bike that will serve your needs when you want to hit the open road, while also being the type of vehicle you can use to get around on a day-to-day basis, you've got a few options worth considering.
It'll still be essential to do further research and test drive various the touring motorcycles you're interested in to find the right one for you, but you don't necessarily need to choose one or the other if you're torn between a commuter bike and a touring bike. If you want something that will keep you safe and comfortable during motorcycle road trips, and you also want a bike that can serve as a practical daily vehicle, you can absolutely find something that strikes the right balance between these two competing goals.This guide will help you get a basic sense of what's available.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX ABS
Kawasaki promotes this model as a sport touring motorcycle., but it earns a spot on this list due to a range of tech-enabled features that may be particularly appealing for those looking for a commuter bike in urban and suburban environments.
Along with the Sport riding mode, which is ideal for those taking touring bikes out on backroads, there's also Road Mode, designed to handle various road conditions, and Rain Mode for wet surfaces. This versatility allows the vehicle to offer reliable performance both during long trips and short commutes.
Kawasaki's overview of the bike also addresses how factors ranging from a rider's use of the throttle to the gear they're riding in can affect fuel consumption. When a rider is operating under conditions that allow for improved fuel economy, an "ECO" mark appears on the LCD screen. As long as that mark is still visible, a rider is still optimizing their MPG.
Improved fuel economy is a desirable trait in any vehicle, but it's especially appealing to someone who uses their bike regularly to complete daily tasks. Allowing riders to understand how their choices affect fuel economy in the middle of a ride can help a commuter save money in the long run. When they understand the factors that determine whether the "ECO" signal is or isn't activated, they can make smarter choices during their commutes that will ultimately reduce fuel costs. On top of all that, the LED lighting allows for optimal visibility when commuting.
Yamaha Tracer 9
You merely have to glance at the Yamaha Tracer 9 to see that it lacks the bulk of a traditional touring motorcycle. The specs align with the visual impression the bike gives. Per Yamaha, its wet weight (meaning its weight when equipped with standard equipment, fuel, and oil) is 483 pounds, which is pretty light for a touring bike. For a commuter in an urban environment, it's easy to see the appeal.
The Tracer 9 also boasts useful additional features that may be quite helpful during commutes. For example, its turn signal options include functions like quick signal and continuous signal. While a long bike ride with a touring motorcycle may involve spending a lot of miles on the same stretch of highway, a commute can require navigating several roads to reach your destination. The Tracer 9's turn signal functions ensure a rider can easily let other motorists know when they're turning and changing lanes.
The smartphone box also provides both storage and charging options for smartphones and other electronic devices. If you're on your way to work and realize you forgot to charge up your devices before your shift, the Tracer 9 gives you the option to easily charge them during your commute.
Honda NT1100 DCT
With a curb weight of 547 pounds, the Honda NT1100 DCT isn't quite as light or compact as the Yamaha Tracer 9, but it's still reasonably small for a touring bike. However, that's not the only thing that makes it a stronger contender as a commuter motorcycle.
One of the NT 1100 DCT's key features is its six-speed automatic dual clutch transmission. Because the bike gives the rider the option of choosing between manual or automatic, it can allow for a comfortable ride in stop-and-go traffic. According Honda, the NT 1100 DCT was designed to combine the functionality of a touring bike with the performance of a sport bike, in order to support both long rides and daily trips. In fact, one of the brand's slogans in promoting the bike was "born for the commute."
Just remember, this is only a sampling of touring motorcycles that can also serve as commuter bikes. However, in some cases, a touring bike might not even be the right choice for you. If you're buying your first bike, familiarize yourself with the different types of bikes that are available to get an idea of what type matches your lifestyle.