The Downsides Of Touring Motorcycles You Should Consider Before Buying
There's no single type of motorcycle that's perfect for everyone. Accounting for how and where you plan to ride can help you narrow down your options when you're in the market for a new bike. For example, perhaps you want something built for long-distance motorcycle trips.
In this case, a touring motorcycle may be exactly what you're looking for. These types of motorcycle are durable, offer more storage space than other types, and are built to maximize comfort during long rides. However, even if a touring motorcycle sounds like the right fit, it's important to familiarize yourself with certain potential disadvantages of such a bike before committing to one.
If you ultimately decide a touring motorcycle suits your lifestyle and riding goals, you should still take some time to explore specific models. For example, some touring motorcycles can comfortably hit sport bike speeds better than others. Thorough research may take time, but it's key to ensuring you choose a bike you'll be happy with for years.
Touring bikes can be quite large
Again, a touring bike is built for long-distance trips. As such, these types of motorcycles tend to be larger than others. Among other factors, this is often due to the fact that they have substantial storage space, as well as space for a passenger.
These traits may qualify as benefits when you have a big trip planned. However, you need to be certain you're comfortable handling such a motorcycle before investing in one. Operating a larger bike smoothly isn't the same as operating a smaller one.
The bulk and weight of a touring motorcycle also means it may not be ideal in all circumstances. Perhaps you live in a crowded city, where you might struggle to use a touring motorcycle for short trips or daily errands. These types of bikes often lack the agility of others, making it difficult to navigate through tight and crowded conditions.
Some find touring motorcycles aren't as aesthetically pleasing as others
This point is a subjective matter. What one person considers to be an unattractive motorcycle might be extremely aesthetically-appealing to someone else. You should always consider your own personal taste when evaluating a motorcycle's looks.
That said, some feel that touring motorcycles lack the stylish flair that cruisers offer. One of the key reasons touring motorcycles can't match cruisers on sheer style is because they prioritize function — they're large and they tend to come with lots of storage capacity. That means it's virtually impossible for a touring motorcycle to look as sleek as a cruiser motorcycle or similar option.
It's worth mentioning that it's may be possible to improve a touring motorcycle's looks with some modifications and additions. Nevertheless, the top modifications you might initially consider making after purchasing a touring motorcycle will usually be the kind that improve performance, comfort, and safety. For example, because you're likely to be riding a touring motorcycle for relatively long stretches, your first priority might be to upgrade the seat so you can optimize your physical comfort.
More maintenance compared to other motorcycles
To some degree, the size and features of a touring motorcycle might contribute to its upkeep needs. Quite simply, the larger a motorcycle is, the more parts there may be to maintain. However, this may not be the primary reason touring motorcycles often require more maintenance when compared to other bikes.
Assuming you use your touring motorcycle for what it was built to do, you'll be exposing it to the elements more than a typical cruiser, or really anything designed for shorter trips. Of course, long trips means putting more miles on a bike, which will also add to the vehicle's upkeep requirements, inevitably leading to spending more in the long run.
In general, it's always wise to learn about the maintenance needs of a given bike before spending your money on it. Naturally, you want to know how to keep your bike in good working order. Learning that a particular motorcycle may require more maintenance than you're willing to handle can also help point you in the direction of something you would feel more comfortable owning.
Touring motorcycles aren't as easy to customize as others
Customizing a motorcycle often involves adding components to the frame, which is easier to do with some types of motorcycles than with others. For example, with a touring motorcycle, the frame of the vehicle is already quite heavy. Customizing it will make it even harder to maneuver than it already is. If you're looking for a bike you can customize thoroughly, a touring motorcycle might not align with your plans.
Just keep in mind that none of this is meant to suggest that touring motorcycles are generally inferior. For someone who needs a bike they can rely on for longer trips, a touring motorcycle may and likely will be the perfect choice. As always, doing your research and weighing the pros and cons of each style of bike is essential. If you're just learning about your options, it's wise to learn more about the different types of motorcycles on the market and the basic advantages each one offers.