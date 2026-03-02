5 Honda Motorcycles That Seem To Last Forever

The Honda ST1300's big gas tank makes it a great companion for the longest road trips, and you'll be able to take many, many of those trips before it ever wears out. Owners' groups and forums are filled with stories of bikes reaching well over 100,000 miles and remaining in good condition, although like all motorcycles, they'll need to have been looked after by a suitably careful owner.

YouTuber Two Blue Fred, who bought his ST1300 new in 2009, had covered 100,000 miles on it by 2020. He called it "the most perfect bike anyone could ask for," noting that he'd only encountered minor maintenance and repair issues over his decade-plus of ownership. He's far from the only owner to have covered very long distances on their ST1300 — after all, the bike was always intended for those kinds of riders.

Originally, the ST1300 debuted in the early '00s as the replacement to the ST1100. It remained in production until the latter part of the '2010s before being eventually discontinued. As well as being a reliable mile muncher, the ST1300 was also a very practical motorcycle, and it was used as an emergency service vehicle in some parts of Europe.