Honda CB500X Vs. NX500: What Did Honda Change?

The CB designation has been used on numerous Honda motorcycles over the years. Most recently, it's been applied to a group of easy-to-maintain Honda 500-class motorcycles, such as the CB500R sportbike, CB500F naked, and, until 2024, the CB500X adventure bike. Some people propose the letters CB stood for "City Bike," and while there's no official indication on the meaning of the CB designation, perhaps Honda felt the City Bike's aspirations of adventure are better suited by a different moniker.

Honda discontinued the CB500X name after the 2023 model year after a decade of dutiful service, replacing it with the NX500 for 2024 and beyond. Like the outgoing CB500X, the NX500 is another example of a motorcycle priced well under $10,000 from one of the best-known brands. The current NX500 starts at $7,399 — only $200 more than the 2023 CB500X.

Honda is more forthcoming with the NX designation, stating in a press release that those letters stand for "New X-over." However, Honda did more than simply rename its 500-class adventure bike. Let's explore some of what Honda changed with the new model.