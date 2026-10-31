11 Retro Gadgets That Can Make Your Office Desk More Interesting
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Whether you go to a workplace or have a dedicated office setup at home, staring at the screen with the same collection of boring knick-knacks and doodads scattered about your desk can get grating over time. If you're struggling with drab, mundane working conditions and have a love for retro designs, we recommend sprucing up your office desk with a bunch of unique retro gadgets that will let you enjoy a breath of fresh air as you sit to work on your latest assignments, projects, and presentations.
From unique phones and clocks to special retro music players that will help you enjoy your favorite '90s tracks without missing a beat, there's no shortage of retro gadgets you can grab for your desk from Amazon. Some may not be appropriate on the office floor, but people who work from home can genuinely get all the gadgets on this list to add a pleasant retro aesthetic to their curated office space.
Crosley CR62-BC Kettle Classic Corded Desk Phone
Active landline connections at home or in the office are rare in the age of the smartphone. However, if you do happen to have a landline connection in the place where you work, you can add a touch of nostalgia to your phone calls with the Crosley CR62-BC Kettle Classic Corded Desk Phone. The push-button dial on this device mimics the mechanism of classic rotary phones. It's not exactly practical, but people who don't have to make too many outgoing phone calls won't have a huge problem with this.
Don't assume that this phone is completely devoid of any modern features. It has flash and redial buttons, the latter being especially useful for people who don't want to use the dial again to contact a number. The earpiece also has quick-access volume controls to add a touch of convenience to this package. Crosley states that this retro gadget is meant to emulate the design of a 1930s phone, and it definitely looks the part, with a shiny metal look that comes in classic black or brushed chrome.
Prunus J-999 Retro Bluetooth Speaker
For dedicated cabin spaces or work-from-home setups where you won't necessarily disturb anyone by playing music on your desk, the Prunus J-999 Retro Bluetooth Speaker is a great option. The design of this speaker is reminiscent of the old physical radios people used to keep at home. It's a compact device with a vintage aesthetic that can play music however you want. It can facilitate a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, an AUX connection, a USB port for a drive to fit in, and an SD card if you want to play music that way.
Keep in mind that Prunus has rated this device for three hours of uninterrupted playback, so you'll probably have to keep this speaker plugged in on your desk if you want to use it for any longer than that. The large volume knob at the front of the device embodies its retro design while serving as a convenient way to adjust the sound output of this speaker. If you want a truly old-school experience, then you can use the AUX connection to transform this speaker into an FM radio as well.
Mooas Flip Desk Clock
A unique desk clock like the Mooas Flip Desk Clock could inject a lot of soul into your office desk setup. This retro-inspired option flips multiple number pads — coupled with an AM/PM indicator — to add a novel touch to your desk setup. People with a habit of looking at the clock can add a touch of vintage goodness to this simple activity with this flip clock.
This analog option comes in either black or white, and it uses a D-type battery to stay powered for five months, according to Mooas. Unfortunately, this doesn't come with the package, so make sure you have a spare battery cell handy before this clock is delivered. One thing to note is that the number pads may get loose, but mooas states that you can just push them back into the clock's holes to make it work like normal with ease.
Elago W3 Stand
Long-time Apple fans with fond memories of the early Macintosh days will love what the Elago W3 Stand brings to the table. Anyone who has a standard Apple Watch or one from the SE lineup, regardless of which Series it's from, can attach it to this retro stand that replicates the look of a classic Macintosh monitor in miniature. With an appropriate watch face, you can turn this setup into a vintage display that adds some much-needed retro goodness to a desk in dire need of some personality. Keep in mind that you'll need a different version of this stand to use it with an Apple Watch Ultra.
CNN found the build quality of this stand to be quite good, and a non-slip grip means that you can rest assured about your watch's safety once it's placed in Nightstand Mode on your office desk. The scratch-free silicone material is designed in such a manner that your watch looks like a monitor screen. While the white W3 Stand is accurate to the design of the original Macintosh, you can opt for a black variant if that's more up your alley. For $14.49, it's an affordable retro gadget that can effortlessly spruce up your work desk.
Audio-Technica AT-LP60X
If you have a large office desk, an environment where playing music isn't frowned upon, and a bunch of vinyl records, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X could be a good addition to your work setup. It's also a budget-friendly record player, so it won't burn too much of a hole in your bank account. We're not saying that $199 is cheap — even when it's is further reduced on sale at the time of writing to $178 — but when compared to other turntables, this is far more affordable than many options.
The AT-LP60X is also more compact than other products in the same class, so fitting it on your office desk shouldn't be a major hassle. And aside from its music-playing capabilities, it also looks pretty neat. The fully automatic belt drive operates at speeds of 33⅓ and 45 RPM. The ATN3600LC diamond stylus is replaceable, and the entire unit comes with a dust cover that can be removed. The sound quality itself is great at this price point, with CNET finding the bass to be particularly rich. If you need to get to work quickly and don't have time to carefully place a vinyl record on this device, then you can always play music via a Bluetooth connection instead.
Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth
Is $229.99 may seem like a steep price for a mechanical keyboard, but if your work involves a lot of typing may it might be a worthwhile addition to your desk. Mechanical keyboards are definitely an acquired taste, but people who get used to such feedback-heavy keyboards will find it hard to move away from their typewriter-esque feel. For people who want a quality device in this department and then some, the Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth is worth checking out. The striking look of this keyboard makes it a very aesthetic purchase, and the rest of the package is quite practical as well.
The Kailh Blue mechanical switches are a highlight, with PCMag noting that they feel great to use and are durable enough to last you for a long time. The keys come with white backlighting to make them easier to use in dim environments. For people who want something well-built to withstand any damage, the inclusion of a braided cord will also be most welcome. Unlike regular rubber cords, they are more resistant to wear and tear. The adjustable rear feet are a nice touch, although PCMag felt like they could've been a bit taller. Another thing to note is the lack of customization on this keyboard — not only does it lack any dedicated media keys, but Azio doesn't have any software either to let you remap the keys.
ClocTeck Nixie Tube Clock
The ClocTeck Nixie Tube Clock is an unusual USB gadget, featuring an RGB glass-tube style display. All you need to do is plug the clock in with a USB-C connection for it to start working. The brightness and color of its display can be adjusted easily if you connect it to your phone. You shouldn't even need to set the time manually — just connect the clock to your Wi-Fi, and this retro gadget will do the rest.
The time can be set for either a 12- or 24-hour format. You can set up both an alarm and a timer on this gadget, with the latter reaching a maximum of 99 minutes. The RGB light doesn't need to be static either. You can choose between multiple modes, including a monochrome alternate display mode, rainbow flashing mode, water flowing mode, and breathing mode. If you don't want to use a phone to alter this device's settings, you can use the physical buttons on this clock to change brightness, switch between the 12-hour and 24-hour display, set the time, and adjust the display mode.
FiiO CP13 Cassette Player
Cassette players were all the rage back in the day, at least until music started arriving on CDs instead. However, even though streaming has now replaced most physical forms of media, those who still have a nostalgic attachment to cassettes, and a sizeable collection of them at home, probably wouldn't mind making the most of them with a more high-tech update to a retro gadget. It's here that the FiiO CP13 Cassette Player and its durable aluminum build step in.
The buttons at the top govern music playback just like a classic cassette player, with play, rewind, fast-forward, and stop functions. Along with this, there's a nifty wheel on its side for volume control. However, the device's 30.4-millimeter copper flywheel is the real centerpiece of the design, aiming for stutter-free and high-quality music playback. And given that Headfonia praised the audio quality in its review of the device, it seems FiiO has been successful in this goal.
The player offers a playtime of more than 13 hours and can be charged with a USB-C cable. For a private music listening experience, you can also plug in a pair of wired earphones to its 3.5-millimeter jack.
Victrola Willow Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio
If you want a retro gadget from Amazon that is pure nostalgia, the highly rated Victrola Willow Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio is a valid option. The antique design is the highlight of this device and makes it look quite striking on your office desk, especially if you've already piled on enough decor and gadgets with a retro vibe in and around your workspace. The device comes with three knobs. The leftmost one lets you switch between FM, AM, and Bluetooth. The middle one lets you adjust bass and treble values, and the knob on the right adjusts volume.
The stereo speakers used in this device impressed Tuvie, who noted that the audio was balanced and boasted great clarity without losing the vintage feel people usually want from these retro speakers. The addition of Bluetooth connectivity will be nice for people who are a little bored of their local station options. And if you have an amplifier and a separate pair of passive speakers, you can connect this radio to them with an RCA cable. This retro gadget comes with a natural, espresso, or walnut finish, and all three of them look pretty great.
Nintendo Game & Watch
Nintendo loves releasing quirky retro gadgets as neat little collectibles. From Amiibos of classic games to the NES Classic Edition, many avid gamers love acquiring these unique devices to add a retro touch to their home. One particular mini gadget made for retro gamers by Nintendo that could be perfect for your office desk is the Nintendo Game & Watch. You can currently find a "Super Mario Bros." version of this Game & Watch on Amazon, although the official Nintendo store also has a "The Legend of Zelda" Game & Watch if you have more nostalgia for that franchise.
These newly released Game & Watches are retro-inspired gadgets that scream 1980s. The clock looks pretty neat, and you can instantly start playing the game loaded on the Game & Watch if you need a break from work. CNET felt like the rubber buttons were a bit of a dust magnet, but regularly wiping down the Game & Watch with a cloth should be enough. Each Game & Watch edition has a limited number of games, but that may be a positive for anyone who doesn't want to start gaming for hours when all they need is to enjoy a fun distraction for a few minutes, at best.
8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad
If your work involves a lot of number-crunching, the 8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad is a practical addition to your office desk that looks pretty neat, to boot. Sure, you can use the calculator on your phone to do the same, but most people prefer to stay away from their cellular devices outright in the middle of work because of how distracting it can be. Keeping this calculator close at hand will help you quickly crank out some calculations.
The Kailh Box switches we've mentioned before are also installed on this device, so the entire numpad should feel like a natural extension of your keyboard. This is something 8BitDo has done purposefully — not only can this device be used as a regular calculator, but you can also connect it to a Windows or Android device to serve as that device's numpad. The addition of a shortcut to open the Calculator app on Windows hammers home the extent of this device's compatibility.
With a neat LED display and multiple looks that evoke retro hardware like the NES (and its Japanese counterpart, the Famicom), the Commodore 64, and the Macintosh — along with an Xbox Edition for people who don't mind a modern look — this $44.99 calculator may just justify its price tag in the eyes of retro enthusiasts.
Methodology
A diverse range of retro-themed gadgets that can fit perfectly on an office desk have been selected for this list. To ensure high-quality recommendations, only devices with a four-star aggregate user rating from hundreds — if not thousands — of users on Amazon are mentioned here.