11 Retro Gadgets That Can Make Your Office Desk More Interesting

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Whether you go to a workplace or have a dedicated office setup at home, staring at the screen with the same collection of boring knick-knacks and doodads scattered about your desk can get grating over time. If you're struggling with drab, mundane working conditions and have a love for retro designs, we recommend sprucing up your office desk with a bunch of unique retro gadgets that will let you enjoy a breath of fresh air as you sit to work on your latest assignments, projects, and presentations.

From unique phones and clocks to special retro music players that will help you enjoy your favorite '90s tracks without missing a beat, there's no shortage of retro gadgets you can grab for your desk from Amazon. Some may not be appropriate on the office floor, but people who work from home can genuinely get all the gadgets on this list to add a pleasant retro aesthetic to their curated office space.