12 Classic Tech Inventions From The '40s And '50s That Shaped The Modern World

If you step outside and look around, you'll find yourself in the modern world. It's where there are jet packs, airplanes, and a global Internet encompassing nearly all of human knowledge. After all, you're reading this article right now on your phone, tablet, or computer, and all of the aforementioned pieces of technology were made possible by innovations and ideas from the past.

Technology rarely arises via a eureka moment and is instead developed over years, employing smaller discoveries and innovations, building upon what came before. That's as true as the phone in your hand or the passenger jet streaming high above in the sky. Incremental gains over long periods are how humanity has gone from analog to digital, and new inventions arise all the time.

Today's modern world owes much to earlier decades, where clever people found new methods of communication, travel, and more. While much of today's tech can be traced back to the 1960s and subsequent decades, we owe a lot more than most people think to the 1940s and '50s. World War II sparked plenty of innovation, but that conflict was hardly the only driver in making the world we live in today. Each of these 12 classic tech inventions arose in the '40s and '50s, and they all provided vital steps in creating the modern world we live in today.