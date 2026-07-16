What Exactly Is A Nuclear Reactor Used For And How Does One Work?

The US has the most nuclear power plants in the world. However, despite this, it remains a divisive subject that people seem to either embrace or shun in equal measure. We won't go into this argument here, but what we will do is break down the relatively simple science behind nuclear reactors, how they work, and what they can be used for.

A good way to start this is by looking at what must be the most famous equation in the world – E=mc². This equation explains why nuclear reactors can produce so much power from relatively little fuel. In this equation, E denotes energy, m denotes mass, and c denotes the speed of light. Because the speed of light squared is an enormous number, even a tiny amount of mass contains a huge amount of energy. Nuclear reactors tap into that energy by splitting atoms and releasing the energy locked inside their mass.

That's the simple bit of the science (relatively speaking). However, releasing all that energy in a controlled and predictable manner is where things begin to get tricky. We'll discuss how this works and how different types of reactor harness that energy in more detail later — but basically, a nuclear reactor uses a chain-reaction process called nuclear fission. This splits the atoms in a reactor's fuel rods and releases the energy stored within them, according to Albert Einstein's equation. The released heat energy produces steam that spins a turbine to generate electricity and, ultimately, could charge your phone.