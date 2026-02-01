How Many Nuclear Power Plants Are In The US?

Nuclear power is not without its downsides, but it's generally considered a relatively clean and efficient way of generating power, especially compared to traditional fossil fuels. Many countries have adopted nuclear power since it first became a reality in the mid-1950s, but the undisputed leader in this regard is the United States.

As of early 2025, there were 54 nuclear power plants in the U.S., the most in the world. These 54 plants have 94 reactors between them and a total capacity of 97 GW. Twenty-eight states, all in the continental U.S., have nuclear power plants, and they supply about 19% of the nation's power according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Illinois leads the way, with EIA data from November 2025 indicating that its six plants (and 11 reactors) generate 7,642 mWh of electricity, more than half of the state's total power generation. Other states big on nuclear power include Pennsylvania, with 5,943 mWh, and Georgia, which generates 4,603 mWh from its nuclear plants.

Georgia also has the largest nuclear plant in the U.S., Plant Vogtle. Plant Vogtle first opened in 1987 with a single reactor, and brought its fourth reactor online in March 2024. This fourth reactor brought the plant's total capacity up to around 4,800 megawatts, putting it ahead of Arizona's Palo Verde nuclear power station.