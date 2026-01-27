World's Largest Nuclear Plant Shuts Down Reactor Just One Day After Reopening

A reactor at the largest nuclear power station in the world was reactivated on January 21, 2026, for the first time since 2011. Less than six hours later, in the early hours of the next morning, it was shut down again. The Number Six reactor at Japan's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was suspended when an alarm sounded due to an issue with the removal of control rods. Control rods are components of a nuclear reactor that are inserted or removed to control the rate of the reaction.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), which owns the plant, said there were no issues with safety, and that there hadn't been a radiation leak. However, it did immediately put the reactor back into shutdown and is still looking into the issue. The restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Number Six reactor had already been put back a day because of issues with the alarm system.

The plant — along with all other nuclear reactors in Japan — was closed in 2011, after an undersea earthquake triggered a meltdown at a nuclear power plant in Fukushima, leading to hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated, in what was considered the worst nuclear incident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, where the local area is still affected by the fallout.