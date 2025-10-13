The Most Mass-Produced Invention In The World Isn't What You Think

Modern humans have existed for around 300,000 years, and in all the time we've been here, we've made a lot of things. In the early days, homo sapiens fashioned tools from flint and other materials, and over time, our inventions evolved. We discovered agriculture, invented the wheel, and carved a niche for ourselves all over the world. Since we've been making things for so long, you might think that the wheel or plow, or something equally as old, has been produced more than anything else, but that's not true.

It's also not arrowheads, nails, underwear, or PEZ dispensers. In fact, the item that's been mass-produced more than any other is so ubiquitous in modern life that we'd likely not recognize the world without it. That's because the most produced invention humanity has created is the transistor. While transistors were initially comparatively large objects, they've continued to shrink in size since their introduction. While the first transistor looked like something you'd keep on your desk in an office as a conversation piece, it revolutionized computing.

Transistors moved computing technology away from large vacuum tubes, and as they became smaller, computers became faster. The modern transistor looks nothing like Bell Labs' first point-contact transistor, invented in 1947, but it still functions the same way. Because of its small size, more than 13 sextillion were produced between 1947 and 2018. For reference, 13 sextillion is the number 13 with 21 zeroes after it. What's more, because they're produced so frequently and in such great numbers, that amount has risen exponentially for years.