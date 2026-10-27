4 Of The Coolest Tech Products On Amazon In October 2026

There's no denying the usefulness of Apple's AirTags. They can help you track down lost luggage or find your car keys when you forgot where you've put them. When it comes to tracking your wallet, however, AirTags aren't always the best solution. Their size and shape mean they can't fit into thinner places. If you want to add a tracker to your wallet, you should consider something like the Ridge Tracker Card instead.

Tracker cards are designed specifically for those credit card slots in your wallet. There are several options available, but the Ridge card is compatible with both Apple and Android technology. Users can receive real-time, trigger alerts and enable Lost Mode in Apple Find My and the Google Find Hub. Currently priced at $29 for the black card, it's the same price as the Apple AirTag.

Unlike the AirTag, the Ridge Tracker Card is rechargeable, with a 155mAh battery that wirelessly recharges on any Qi or MagSafe charger. A single charge lasts up to five months. The card is also water-resistant, and you can securely share tracking data with up to five contacts. If you misplace your wallet at home, the card has a speaker that will emit a loud ringer to help you find it.