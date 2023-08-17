How To Check Any Space For Hidden Cameras
It seems that just about every week, there's a new story about someone finding hidden cameras in a rental. As recently as July 2023, a couple in Maryland claimed that a man had placed hidden cameras in a smoke detector and bathroom, according to reporting from CBS. While technological advancements have led to many amazing inventions, they don't come without downsides. With the invention of smaller devices, chips, and camera lenses, the risk of being spied on by a hidden camera has increased.
While spaces containing hidden cameras are the minority, it is a valid concern to have. As Time reported in 2022, South Korea has a very real spycam problem targeting mostly women, a problem the country has struggled to get under control since the early 2010s. For those that enjoy their privacy, it's an absolute nightmare scenario.
Luckily, there are reliable ways to scan any area for a hidden camera. Whether it's manually searching, using a flashlight, or purchasing professional equipment, locating an intrusive hidden camera is more than possible and doesn't have to cost money.
Perform a physical search
The most obvious way to check spaces for hidden cameras is by physically searching for them. Typically, people will hide cameras in common household objects and appliances like clocks, smoke detectors, and decor.
Cameras are also commonly hidden in lights, mirrors, and electrical outlets. Look for anything that may be out of place, including super low-hanging lights, clocks, or two smoke detectors right next to each other. If something looks out of place, there's a chance it could be a hidden camera. Check the walls for small holes, as this may also signal a camera's existence.
Sometimes, cameras will have a light indicating it's in use, so if you turn off all the lights and close the blinds, you may be able to locate the spycams easier. Once the hidden camera has been located, you can drape a cloth or other item over it to block the camera's view or just unplug the device completely. However, some hidden cameras work on battery power and can still record when completely unplugged.
In most jurisdictions, it is illegal to film anyone in a private place without their consent, especially in a state of undress. If you've found a camera, report it to the local authorities.
Shine a flashlight to see camera lens reflections
While some suggest using a smartphone to view infrared light, most modern mobile phone cameras now have IR filters, preventing users from detecting the IR light emitted from cameras. This trick may still work on the front-facing camera on older phones, however. You can check by pointing a TV remote toward your phone's front-facing camera to see if it picks up the light from the small bulb at the top of the remote. If it does, your phone can detect IR light, and you can use this method to scan your space to find hidden cameras.
Luckily, people with new phones can use the same method but with a flashlight. Camera lenses will reflect a blue and purple light when a flashlight is shined in their direction. If there are two-way mirrors with hidden cameras, shining a flashlight at it may reveal the other side or any camera lenses inside the mirror itself. Camera lenses can be as small as a pinhole, so ensure you thoroughly scan all electronic equipment with a flashlight to look for any reflections.
Use phone apps and professional equipment
Network scanner apps on your phone can possibly detect hidden camera activity. Software like Fing and Network Analyzer can show all connections on the network. Scan through the list and see if there are any devices tagged with "camera" anywhere in the name or if there are unknown devices that could be hidden cameras.
If this doesn't work and you still feel uneasy about the potential of being spied on, you can use professional tools to help detect hidden cameras. One tool uses strobing LEDs that you can use, much like a regular flashlight, to detect camera lenses.
Other tools have things like RF signal detection and radio frequency detectors, as well as tools that claim to be able to track GPS signals via magnetic field detection. Before purchasing any item or downloading any app, make sure you read the user reviews first. These items will typically range anywhere from $30–$100.
It is important to note that while it is important to stay diligent for spycams, due diligence usually does the trick. If you are staying in a rental, read any rental reviews before paying for lodging. Also, keep in mind there have been reports of people accidentally accusing rental owners of hidden cameras, but none were detected when the space was investigated. Guarantee you're not one of these people by ensuring the cameras exist before reporting it to the rental company or local authorities.