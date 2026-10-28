6 New Features Coming To Your Apple TV In tvOS 27.2

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Apple TV is great as both a streaming service and a streaming box for your existing TV. You get to watch award-winning shows like Widow's Bay, Pluribus, and Slow Horses, while the device connects to your existing TV to run apps and games. And unlike Google TV or Roku, your home screen isn't just a large banner of ads. That's one of its biggest selling points, especially if you want a streaming device that doesn't constantly push content you have no interest in watching.

With iOS 27.2 and tvOS 27.2 now available, Apple is adding several useful features. You can finally select which photos you want as a screensaver, create and access Apple TV profiles from your iPhone, and get Find My support for Siri Remote. There's also the added sign language support for selected shows and movies, which makes the streaming platform more accessible. Here's a closer look at the biggest new features.