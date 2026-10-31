10 Most Innovative Gaming Controllers Ever Made

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Without innovation, gaming would've never reached the heights it has. It's the most valuable industry in the entertainment sector, dwarfing the likes of movies and music in terms of the revenue it generates. From the days of Atari's rise (and fall) to the current three-pronged charge led by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, the gaming industry has seen numerous developments that have shaped the memories of millions. While there's a growing sense of resentment at the lack of innovation in modern AAA game development, this homogenization has arrived after years of research and playtesting, with developers trying to figure out the best way to let players enjoy a sense of control in their games.

Naturally enough, this has led to controllers becoming quite similar across consoles as games try to appeal to a player's sense of familiarity. Innovative controllers are largely a thing of the past, although there are glimpses of brilliance in modern designs that show what a manufacturer can achieve when they aim to do something special. Controllers that nail alternate designs that have never been tried before or enhance the immersive qualities of this peripheral usually end up on the right side of history.