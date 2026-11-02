Honda Civic Type R Resale Value: How Much Has The Hot Hatch Depreciated?
The Honda Civic Type R is one of the quickest hot hatches that you can buy today. The 2026 model year of the Civic Type R starts at $48,690, which isn't cheap. And if you're considering this model and you want to be savvy in your purchase, then considering its depreciation value is important. After all, iSeeCars says depreciation is the single largest factor in your vehicle ownership cost. As such, the question isn't whether the Honda Civic Type R will depreciate because it definitely will, as showcased below by data from different sources.
It's how much the Civic Type R will depreciate, and whether its performance and enthusiast appeal will help it hold value better than most cars. Well, as they say, numbers don't lie, and according to iSeeCars, which has analyzed millions of vehicles to determine their resale value, the Civic Type R loses 24.5% of its original value after five years. That puts the car's resale value at 75.5%.
On the other hand, Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price reveals that the 2021 model year of the Civic Type R has only depreciated by an average of 9.56% from its original MSRP after five years, with a current average resale price of $37,950 in the used market. CarEdge's depreciation estimates are a bit higher than KBB and iSeeCars in percentage terms, with the site putting the Civic Type R resale value after five years at 71%, after losing 29% of the original value.
How the Civic Type R compares to its rivals in resale value
If you're open to considering other hot hatches and want the absolute best model that will retain its value better, it makes sense to see how the Civic Type R stacks up against the competition. Some of the popular alternatives to the Civic Type R include the Volkswagen Golf R, Toyota GR Corolla, and Subaru WRX. Starting with the Golf R, data from both iSeeCars and CarEdge indicate that it will lose about 39.2% and 41% of its value, respectively, after five years.
However, KBB doesn't have figures for the Golf R since it wasn't offered in the 2021 model year. For the Subaru WRX, CarEdge says it will depreciate by 33% over the same period, to fetch about 67% of its original value in the used market. iSeeCars estimates it will lose slightly less, at 29.8%. KBB's depreciation rate for the now five-year-old 2021 Subaru WRX, based on the model's average original MSRP, is 27.7%, and it currently goes for an average price of $25,080.
Lastly, figures from iSeeCars and CarEdge estimate that a five-year-old Toyota GR Corolla will lose 26.7% and 32%, respectively. Since the GR Corolla wasn't a thing in Toyota's Corolla lineup until the 2023 model year, KBB also lacks depreciation figures for this model. Compared to the Subaru WRX, Toyota GR Corolla, and Volkswagen Golf R, the Civic Type R clearly has an advantage in resale value. The Civic Type R has depreciated the least compared to these three rivals, based on data from the same sources.
Is the Civic Type R worth buying?
Overall, based on data from KBB, iSeeCars, and CarEdge, the Honda Civic Type R has a resale value of 71% to 90.44% after five years. Those are solid resale figures, considering the average new car loses about 55% of its value after five years and fetches just 45% in the used market, according to KBB data. If resale value is your priority and you're focused on getting a hot hatch, the Civic Type R is worth considering, as it can fetch at least 70% of its value after five years. Indeed, its strong resale value should make it easy for you to upgrade when the time comes because you'll get more credit to put toward a new model.
Aside from the strong resale value, the Civic Type R also has lots of other goodies to offer. Car and Driver says it's a versatile, track-ready car with driving excitement, while MotorTrend praises its handling and practicality. However, performance-wise, the Civic Type R isn't the best in the category. There are several hot hatches quicker than the Civic Type R, like the GR Corolla and Volkswagen Golf R, for those who prioritize performance. So, in a nutshell, it really depends on your priorities.
The 2026 Civic Type R has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. That engine sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, perfect for those who prefer a stick shift for full control and an engaging driving experience. In fact, Honda is one of the few brands keeping the manual hot hatch alive. Brand-new, the 2026 Honda Civic Type R will set you back at least $48,690, inclusive of a $1,295 destination charge.