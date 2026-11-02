Honda Civic Type R Resale Value: How Much Has The Hot Hatch Depreciated?

The Honda Civic Type R is one of the quickest hot hatches that you can buy today. The 2026 model year of the Civic Type R starts at $48,690, which isn't cheap. And if you're considering this model and you want to be savvy in your purchase, then considering its depreciation value is important. After all, iSeeCars says depreciation is the single largest factor in your vehicle ownership cost. As such, the question isn't whether the Honda Civic Type R will depreciate because it definitely will, as showcased below by data from different sources.

It's how much the Civic Type R will depreciate, and whether its performance and enthusiast appeal will help it hold value better than most cars. Well, as they say, numbers don't lie, and according to iSeeCars, which has analyzed millions of vehicles to determine their resale value, the Civic Type R loses 24.5% of its original value after five years. That puts the car's resale value at 75.5%.

On the other hand, Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) Fair Purchase Price reveals that the 2021 model year of the Civic Type R has only depreciated by an average of 9.56% from its original MSRP after five years, with a current average resale price of $37,950 in the used market. CarEdge's depreciation estimates are a bit higher than KBB and iSeeCars in percentage terms, with the site putting the Civic Type R resale value after five years at 71%, after losing 29% of the original value.