5 Expensive Ryobi USB Lithium Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the major power tool brands, Ryobi has become a go-to for many DIYers throughout the world. For its part, Ryobi seems to be making efforts to meet its retail moment, with the manufacturer making a tool for almost any job your average DIYer might come across. It has spread those devices over multiple different battery platforms as well, giving its customer base the chance to pick between a full range of 18V tools and those that operate on 40V power packs or higher.

There is also a range of tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned brand that don't offer quite that much punch, with its USB Lithium tools generally running on rechargeable 4V battery packs. Those battery packs can even charge your mobile device in a pinch, making them even more desirable for folks who need smaller power tools with easily manageable power output.

On top of that, Ryobi's USB Lithium family of tools tends to be the more budget-friendly of the brand's various offerings. There are exceptions to that rule, however, as a few USB Lithium tools and kits err on the side of price. Ryobi and its exclusive retailer, The Home Depot, are even known to assemble package deals that can push the prices up over $200. If you're looking for expensive USB Lithium tools and packages that users have largely deemed worth the investment, we think these are the ones worth checking out.