5 Expensive Ryobi USB Lithium Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
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Among the major power tool brands, Ryobi has become a go-to for many DIYers throughout the world. For its part, Ryobi seems to be making efforts to meet its retail moment, with the manufacturer making a tool for almost any job your average DIYer might come across. It has spread those devices over multiple different battery platforms as well, giving its customer base the chance to pick between a full range of 18V tools and those that operate on 40V power packs or higher.
There is also a range of tools from the Techtronic Industries-owned brand that don't offer quite that much punch, with its USB Lithium tools generally running on rechargeable 4V battery packs. Those battery packs can even charge your mobile device in a pinch, making them even more desirable for folks who need smaller power tools with easily manageable power output.
On top of that, Ryobi's USB Lithium family of tools tends to be the more budget-friendly of the brand's various offerings. There are exceptions to that rule, however, as a few USB Lithium tools and kits err on the side of price. Ryobi and its exclusive retailer, The Home Depot, are even known to assemble package deals that can push the prices up over $200. If you're looking for expensive USB Lithium tools and packages that users have largely deemed worth the investment, we think these are the ones worth checking out.
1. USB Lithium 3 Tool Combo Inflator Kit
Those familiar with Ryobi's USB Lithium tools may know it's not hard to find a well-liked device in the lineup, as many have hundreds of five-star user reviews. On that list, you'll find all three devices included in this three-tool combo kit. That fact alone may make its $86.91 sticker price a little more palatable for the tool-seeking penny-pinchers out there.
The included tools, one 135 CFM Lithium Clamp Fan, one 100 PSI tire and ball Inflator, and one Flashlight with a pivoting head and magnetic base, could also prove useful in a variety of situations. Moreover, the kit includes a designated 2.0 Ah battery for each of those tools, as well as dedicated USB-C charging cables. At the moment, The Home Depot will even include an additional 2.0 Ah USB Lithium battery pack free with your purchase.
Given everything that's included, it's hardly surprising that this USB Lithium set has earned the seal of approval from several Home Depot shoppers, with 95% of the 4,327 users who've reviewed it on its product page recommending it to fellow consumers. For the record, those numbers give the set a satisfaction rating of 4.5 stars. The bulk of those reviews praise the tools included for their compact design and easy-to-use functionality. Apart from all of those features, Ryobi is also backing the gear included in the kit with a limited two-year manufacturer's warranty, making even that slightly elevated sticker price all the more appealing.
2. USB Lithium Power Spray Mop Kit
Even if you didn't flinch at that almost $90 price tag, your song may change when we start bumping up to spending a C-note with regard to Ryobi's USB Lithium tool family. And yet, customers who have purchased the brand's USB Lithium Spray Mop directly from Ryobi might be quick to tell you the device is not just worth the $96.43 investment, but may be a steal at that price.
That prospect is, perhaps, reflected best in the tool's 4.8-star user rating, with praise ranging from claims that the mop is "super good" to "it does a great job." One even claimed it's "the best spray mop I've ever owned." As it currently stands, only one of the device's 56 reviews was below three stars, though that reviewer noted a defect that caused the mop to leak.
The mop itself features a self-standing design, a pair of sprayers located in the head along with an illuminating LED light, and a fluid tank that can hold up to 8 ounces of cleaning solution. It's powered by a single USB Lithium battery pack, with Ryobi including a 2 Ah model as part of the kit. The package also comes with a USB-C charging cable, a pair of machine-washable microfiber mopping pads, and a 7.6-ounce bottle of Ryobi's own hard surface cleaning solution. According to Ryobi, the mop can run up to three hours on a fully charged battery, which should be more than enough to tackle even the biggest cleaning jobs around the house.
3. USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum Kit
While you're eyeing Ryobi USB Lithium tools in the $100 range, you might want to give the brand's HP Compact Hand Vacuum Kit a look. The set is currently selling for $99.98 through Ryobi's own online outlet, with that sticker price making it one of the pricier single-tool offerings in the USB Lithium family. However, for that price, you also get a pair of 2 Ah battery packs and a charging station, plus a pair of interchangeable heads for upholstery, crevices, and dust.
Now, for our money, this is one of those USB Lithium tools that might benefit from the addition of a 3 Ah battery pack, but the included 2 Ah batteries will likely suffice for most users. As for customers, of the 77 who have reviewed the vacuum through Ryobi, most have rated it well, with only seven reporting issues with their device's battery life or quality control concerns. Otherwise, the vacuum earns wide praise for being powerful, easy to operate, and easy on the hands during usage. They also appreciate its effectiveness in cleaning automobile interiors and harder-to-reach places in the home.
For Ryobi's part, the company claims the vacuum offers best-in-class suction for a tool its size, and it weighs a trim 1.3 pounds. Backed by a two-year limited warranty, the vacuum kit also features a reusable filter and an easy-to-empty dust-collection cup.
4. USB Lithium Power Scrubber Kit
In terms of USB Lithium gear that you might find yourself using on a regular basis, Ryobi's popular power scrubbing tools rank pretty high on the list. Thus, this multi-tool kit from The Home Depot that packages two of them together is an ideal addition for the clean freak in your home.
Nonetheless, at a cost of $113, it may be deemed an expensive extravagance for even the most hardcore home cleaners. The bulk of the kit's user reviews might convince you the set is worth the money, with more than 90% of shoppers recommending it to others. While its 4.4-star overall rating might seem a deterrent, it's worth noting that 557 of the 622 reviews logged are three stars or higher, and that the included tools — Ryobi's Telescoping Scrubber and handheld Detailer – have both earned 4.7-star ratings on their respective Ryobi pages. As for the negative reviews, they largely concern battery life and the durability of the scrubbing heads included with each tool.
You can, of course, bolster the battery life of the scrubbers by adding a 3 Ah battery pack or two to your collection, and if ever there were tools that might benefit from such an upgrade, it's these. Replacement attachments can also be purchased when the need arises. Otherwise, users generally agree that the tools are easy to use, great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas in and around your home, and provide plenty of cleaning bang for the buck.
5. USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit
If you are shopping on the pricier side of the Ryobi USB Lithium market, you are probably shopping for kits featuring multiple tools. And if you're looking for kits like that, many Home Depot shoppers believe this 4-Tool Combo Set is well worth the money. If you're wondering exactly how much money, the set is priced at $203.97 through the big box home improvement retailer's online outlet.
That sum will buy you one USB Lithium box cutting tool, one screwdriver, a glue pen, and Ryobi's USB rotary tool with a full kit of accessories. That brings the price per tool to about $50 each, though Ryobi does include a pair of 2 Ah batteries and a pair of 3 Ah batteries, along with a charging cable to keep them powered up and ready for work. Like the other tools and batteries included here, Ryobi is also backing the gear included in this set with a two-year limited warranty.
If you're already a fan of Ryobi's USB Lithium lineup, you were probably intrigued by the inclusion of 3 Ah batteries in this kit. You are not alone, as many of the Home Depot customers who helped rate the kit at 4.6 stars noted that as a particular positive that helps make this otherwise pricey kit worth the price of admission. The tools themselves are also well-received, with multiple reviewers noting that this is also an excellent introductory kit for folks interested in Ryobi's USB Lithium tools.
How we got here
With Ryobi currently featuring dozens of devices in its USB Lithium family of tools, several factors were taken into consideration when making our selections for this list. Cost was the primary point of concern, of course, as Ryobi's USB Lithium line tends to feature lower sticker prices than its 18V and 40V counterparts. To that end, we focused solely on tools and kits that cost $80 or more through online outlets. From there, user ratings were the next vital point, with only items fronting a 4.4-star rating or higher on the strength of 50 or more reviews earning the "worth buying" label.