These Are Some Of The Weirdest & Most Unusual Road Signs From Around The World

Driving on a long stretch of featureless road can be dangerous, and there are several reasons why. Drivers can get distracted by other tasks or devices like their phones, or they can simply get bored, which can cause them to lose focus on driving.

They can also be subject to highway hypnosis, which is where they can drive for significant periods without being able to recollect their drive afterward. Adding to the dangers, long-distance highway drives can also cause drivers to become fatigued without noticing, which, in severe cases, can lead to them falling asleep at the wheel.

The Australian state of Queensland has some especially long stretches of monotonous highway, and so to try and keep drivers awake and alert, authorities have installed road signs with trivia questions in some areas. These trivia questions are posted on boards that are attached to the sign with a padlock, and so can be taken down and swapped out. That way, regular drivers of that road see different questions periodically.

Speaking to the Guardian, one local trucker called the signs the "roadside version of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'," adding that staying safe on the road was worth far more than the cash prize on the famous game show. As a bonus, the signs can also help prompt driver curiosity about the local area and its flora and fauna, with trivia questions including "What is the coldest town in Queensland?" and "When is rabbit breeding season?"