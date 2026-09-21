4 Weird Road Signs In The US You'd Have To See To Believe
There's a lot to keep track of on the modern road, from the speed you're driving to what's moving around beside the road that could end up in front of you. To make sense of much of the chaos, roads of all kinds are dotted with signs such as speed limits, yield signs, and more. Most drivers are aware of and follow them, but they don't pay them too much mind since they're so commonplace. Meanwhile, there are a handful scattered throughout the United States that demand more attention for just how strange they are.
It's not unheard of for road signs to cause head-scratching among drivers and pedestrians alike. In fact, there are some downright confusing traffic signs out there that can make for a thought-provoking drive. For the most part, these are somewhat widespread and serve an evident purpose, but not all road signs check those two boxes. Some are confusing for other reasons, in the sense that the reason for their presence doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first glance. Even if it does, you can't help but wonder what led these signs to be set up in the first place.
In a sea of standard, easily-understood road signs, there are some fascinating anomalies on American roads. These are some weird road signs in the U.S. that truly must be seen to be believed.
Beware of Invisible Cows - Hawaii
Animal-related road signs are all over the place, letting drivers know that they need to keep an eye out for ducks, deer, horses, and more at this point in their commute. In Canada, drivers are even told not to let moose lick their vehicles, oddly enough. With that said, how would someone handle a sign telling them to watch out for animals that are completely invisible? That's the expectation seemingly set by a sign near the Mauna Kea volcano in Hawaii. It warns drivers to beware of invisible cows, which is a pretty major request considering, as far as we know, the human eye can't spot an invisible cow.
The story behind this sign clears up much of the confusion surrounding its request. As it turns out, it's not actually recommending drivers take caution in case of invisible cows walking the streets. Rather, invisible cows are simply those that are dark-colored and hard to see when the area is overcome with foggy, low-visibility conditions. Much of the area around Mauna Kea is open-range, so cows are able to wander around relatively freely, possibly leading them to attempt crossing the road at an inopportune time. Therefore, it's recommended drivers slow down and keep their eyes peeled while driving through this area, unless they're fine with an "invisible" cow-sized dent on the hood of their ride.
17.3 mph - Wisconsin
Speed limit signs are a staple of the road. Some are low, some are high — one speed limit sign being the highest in the United States at 85 mph – but they're all even, round numbers. Well, not all of them. Some stand out for breaking away and giving drivers a more specific, seemingly nonsensical speed limit to strive for. Case in point, a speed limit sign placed near Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste in Appeton, Wisconsin, which requires drivers to keep a slow pace on the road. Instead of going with a common limit like 15, 20, or 25 miles per hour, this sign is posted at a weirdly specific 17.3 mph.
For such an odd rate, it's no surprise that those behind this speed limit have explained the decision. Taking to Facebook, Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste rationalized the 17.3 mph number by pointing out how strange it is. It's not a typical speed limit, so drivers are more likely to see it and take a more active approach to their speed while in the area. "We have haulers, contractors, and residents moving through our site every day. With so much activity, staying alert is key to keeping everyone safe," they wrote, reiterating that keeping everyone safe on the road should be the top priority of all who choose to sit behind the wheel.
End of the Earth, Porcupine Mountains - Michigan
It's no revelation to say that road signs can explicitly reveal where the road will take you, going as far as to name landmarks outright for your navigational convenience. In some instances, though, something as straightforward as the name of a destination can elicit a double-take. If you drive through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan — the home of brine-covered dirt roads — you'll eventually reach the Porcupine Mountains. On the way there, however, your trip will likely bring you to a road sign that reads "End of the Earth, Porcupine Mountains" not far from the Porkies Outpost restaurant.
Suffice to say, there are layers to unfold when it comes to this sign. For one, the combination of words "End of the Earth, Porcupine Mountains" is head-turning as it is. On top of that, the fact that the end of the Earth is only marked as 2 miles ahead while the Porcupine Mountains are 4 miles ahead raises some serious geographical questions. All in all, this is just an exaggeration that plays on the incredibly remote nature of the Porcupine Mountains. The Porkies only have a few roadways that run through them, and the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park spans a massive 60,000 acres, so should you venture there, it may very well feel as though you've explored beyond the end of the Earth itself.
Extraterrestrial Highway - Nevada
If you have any knowledge of alien and UFO culture, odds are you've heard many of the stories centered around the Western United States — specifically around the Area 51 military installation and states like Nevada and New Mexico. However, for those uninitiated, taking a drive through Rachel or Crystal Springs, Nevada might elicit some confusion. Both areas feature large signs labeling Nevada State Route 375 the Extraterrestrial Highway, making an otherwise long, dull stretch of desert road into a tourist attraction for those intrigued by the prospect of spotting flying saucers and little green men from outer space.
So, what is the story behind the Extraterrestrial Highway that makes this signage so beloved? Not only does Route 375 run close to Area 51, a longstanding symbol in the UFO community of things like alien contact, reverse engineering of alien spacecraft and the like, but many have reported strange sightings along this stretch of road, bolstering its paranormal legend. Eventually, local authorities embraced the road's reputation, leading to the creation and establishment of the signs. The first was set up in 1996 and has repeatedly been stolen and otherwise vandalized, earning it the unwanted title of the most frequently-stolen sign in the entire state of Nevada.