4 Weird Road Signs In The US You'd Have To See To Believe

There's a lot to keep track of on the modern road, from the speed you're driving to what's moving around beside the road that could end up in front of you. To make sense of much of the chaos, roads of all kinds are dotted with signs such as speed limits, yield signs, and more. Most drivers are aware of and follow them, but they don't pay them too much mind since they're so commonplace. Meanwhile, there are a handful scattered throughout the United States that demand more attention for just how strange they are.

It's not unheard of for road signs to cause head-scratching among drivers and pedestrians alike. In fact, there are some downright confusing traffic signs out there that can make for a thought-provoking drive. For the most part, these are somewhat widespread and serve an evident purpose, but not all road signs check those two boxes. Some are confusing for other reasons, in the sense that the reason for their presence doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first glance. Even if it does, you can't help but wonder what led these signs to be set up in the first place.

In a sea of standard, easily-understood road signs, there are some fascinating anomalies on American roads. These are some weird road signs in the U.S. that truly must be seen to be believed.