The Weird Reason Canadians Were Told To Avoid Letting Moose Lick Their Car

A strange phenomenon has been happening in Canada. Wild moose have been approaching stopped cars, unprompted, in order to lick their exterior. Long revered as a symbol of the nation, these large and imposing beasts are usually timid around people and so it seems unusual for them to approach vehicles in this way, but it's become a fairly common occurrence in recent decades.

Advertisement

It's no secret that much of Canada gets a lot of seasonal snow and ice. In order to combat this, just about every province in the great white north uses salt on its roads and highways to de-ice the asphalt. As a side effect, much of this salt sticks to the paint, metal, and glass outside the vehicle. Unfortunately, road salt can do a lot of damage to your car, but it also turns the salty frame into a tempting target for the moose. Much like horses, deer, cattle, and other large mammals, moose need a certain amount of salt in their diets, which can be difficult for them to find in the wild. They usually get this from feeding on sodium-rich aquatic plants, but it's hard for them to pass up on what they effectively see as massive salt licks.

Advertisement

Several photos and videos of these giant creatures licking cars are already circulating the internet. Funny as it might be to watch a wild animal that weighs more than half a ton lick the outside of your car, Canadian park officials have asked drivers not to allow it; claiming that this behavior can lead to some dangerous unintended consequences.