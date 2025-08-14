Why Michigan Dirt Roads Are Sprayed With Brine In The Summer

For anyone who's not familiar with them, driving on gravel or dirt roads can be a stressful experience, as they have the least traction of any common road surface. During the warmer months, these unpaved roads also suffer from high levels of dust generation, which can leave drivers unable to see clearly and cause pollution to the surrounding area. To limit the dust, Michigan has been spraying its unpaved roads with brine over summer for decades now. The brine helps reduce dust in two ways: firstly, it adds moisture to the road surface, and while the road is moist, dust cannot form. Secondly, the brine contains several hygroscopic compounds — meaning they attract and then absorb moisture — to keep the road's surface from fully drying out.

The key hygroscopic compounds are sodium chloride — commonly known as table salt — and calcium chloride. As a side effect of their dust-preventing abilities, the compounds also help keep the road surface in better condition, as less of the surface is churned up and dispersed as vehicles drive over it. While it's most commonly used over summer, brine is also used on the state's roads in winter, as it helps prevent the buildup of ice.

Brine can be cheaply sourced from local oil drilling operations, as it's a natural byproduct of the drilling process. However, concerns have repeatedly been raised about the environmental impact of brine spraying, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest it is having a significant impact on Michigan's waterways.