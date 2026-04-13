Why Some Traffic Lights In Canada Are Square And Diamond-Shaped Instead Of Round

Red means stop, green means go, and yellow means caution. We know what these colors mean on stop lights, but what about the shapes on them? Here in the U.S., traffic lights haven't changed much in the century since they originated. But in other parts of North America, things look quite different. Instead of our familiar trio of circular lights, Canadian provinces such as Quebec and Prince Edward Island rely on a different light layout. There, drivers might see squares and diamonds incorporated into the signal design.

These lights — laying horizontally with two red squares, a yellow diamond, and a green circle directing traffic — are supposed to help people with color vision deficiencies better tell the difference between stop, caution, and go signals. Here in the States, our vertical orientation makes it easy enough to know the top light is for stop, the middle light is for caution, and the bottom light is for go (Syracuse's one upside-down signal aside). But in places like eastern Canada, where horizontal signal layouts are more common, it'd be a lot harder to tell how the traffic lights work. That's where the shapes come in.