The Only Upside Down Traffic Light In America (And Why It Exists)

We all know what a basic traffic light is supposed to look like. There are three colors — red, yellow, and green — and they're arranged in that order, either from top to bottom or left to right in a couple of states. Sure, you'll also see the occasional arrow or blue light on top of a traffic light, but the vast majority follow that basic setup. There's one traffic light in the United States, however, that completely upends this standard. This light at the intersection of Tompkins St. and Milton Ave. in Syracuse, New York, instead has the green light on top and the red light on bottom.

This light is in the heart of the Tipperary Hill neighborhood. It's story traces back to the history of Syracuse itself, particularly in the early 20th century. Syracuse can be found along the Erie Canal. During the canal's construction, a good number of the workers were Irish, and many of them settled on the west side of Syracuse. In fact, the Tippery Hill neighborhood gets its name from County Tipperary in southern Ireland.

If you know anything about Irish history, it involves a tremendous amount of oppression from the British, who ruled the country for hundreds of years. Within this context, this heavily Irish neighborhood wasn't keen on seeing a beacon in the middle of their neighborhood where green, an Irish color, was placed below red, a British one, when traffic lights began being installed in Syracuse in the 1920s. Some Irish Syracuse youths thought it wise to pelt the traffic light with rocks to break them. This happened numerous times, and the city of Syracuse decided the best course of action was to hang the traffic light upside down in 1928. Since then, the top placement has been Irish green.