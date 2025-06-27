What Are The Blue Lights Above Traffic Signals For?

If you've ever wondered how traffic lights work and how they can detect your car, you've probably also been curious about those small blue lights mounted above the signals themselves. These blue lights don't change color, they don't blink, and they're not part of the usual red-yellow-green color scheme. While a new traffic signal routine isn't coming, there is a specific reason these odd blue lights are showing up more often at intersections.

The blue light above a traffic signal, also known as a confirmation light, actually isn't there for drivers at all. Instead, it's for law enforcement. When the traffic light turns red, the blue light comes on too, letting police spot the change even if they're not at the intersection itself. This allows them to keep an eye on things from side streets, parking lots, or wherever they've got a decent angle. Since the blue light turns on when the lights go red, it's a lot easier to catch red-light runners without any guesswork.

While confirmation lights assist police in keeping the roads safe, they're not tied to traffic cameras, as not all traffic lights have cameras. But if a cam is nearby and you blow through a stop signal when the confirmation light is on, you might just see a different blue light in your rearview mirror.