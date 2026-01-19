These Common US Driving Habits Could Get You A Ticket In Canada

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an experienced driver, you likely have a lot of deeply ingrained habits. Many of these come from having driven in the United States for so long. However, U.S. norms tend to be pretty permissive, and it's easy to assume if a maneuver isn't specifically banned, it's generally fine to do. That isn't a good mindset to keep if you're leaving the U.S. to go to Canada.

Bringing those standard American driving habits up to Canada won't just confuse things. You could end up with some seriously hefty, unexpected fines, confiscated gear, and unwanted attention from the police. Canadian laws, especially at the provincial level, follow a much more restrictive way of thinking. While you as an American driver might look for a sign that prohibits something, a Canadian officer could be enforcing a rule that actually requires explicit permission for that exact same action.

This subtle, yet significant, shift in legal viewpoint means what you consider normal operating procedure in places like Florida, Texas, or California could easily be a ticketable offense just a quick drive north. A car customization you rely on every day, or some aggressive move you pull without thinking may be banned by Canadian law, many of which would surprise you.