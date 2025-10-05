Can You Get A Ticket For Using Your Phone's Map App While Driving?

A 2024 survey conducted by United Tires found that 61% of American drivers use GPS at least once per week. Google Maps was the most popular app choice, used by 63% of drivers, followed by Apple Maps, with 14% relying on it.

The survey also found that 29% of respondents could go less than a week without GPS, while 23% said they would last less than a month. This suggests that millions of Americans are using their phones while driving. That is a problem, given that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 3,275 deaths due to distracted driving in 2023 alone.

Now, you don't have to actively use your smartphone to follow GPS directions, so this is where it gets murky. Some states, like Louisiana, are implementing "no touch" laws that prohibit drivers from interacting with their phones at all while behind the wheel. How does this work, though? Can you get fined for just passively using your phone's navigation app while driving?