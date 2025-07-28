Louisiana Is Cracking Down With The 'No Touch' Law - Here's What That Means

In 2023, more than 3,200 lives were lost as a direct result of accidents caused by distracted driving, per the NHTSA. Despite being a known cause of road accidents, most states in the U.S. still do not have strict rules designed to prevent such accidents, although attempts have been made in the past. The state of Louisiana is now taking a major step in order to curb this menace. In July 2025, Louisiana State Governor Jeff Landry signed a new bill that bans drivers from using mobile phones and other wireless communication devices while operating a motor vehicle.

The law, set to go into effect starting August 1, 2025, is also dubbed the "no touch" law because it effectively prevents drivers from even touching their smartphones while driving. Besides potentially helping to save the lives of countless people, the bill is also expected to lower auto insurance costs in the state, as it is part of a concerted effort to reduce insurance premiums in Louisiana.

Implementation of the Louisiana "No Touch" law will result in offenders being fined up to $100 for each offense they commit. The amount of the fine changes up to $250 depending on where the offense was committed, like for example, in a school zone or a highway construction area. The law was subject to intense scrutiny and concerns, as it would have given excessive power to police officers who might use the law to harass citizens by conducting searches or making arrests, even for alleged cell phone use violations. However, such provisions were removed from the law before implementation.