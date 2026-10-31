How Long Will Your TCL Smart TV Get Software Updates?

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Some of the key factors to consider when buying a new TV include picture quality, screen size, sound quality, and price. In addition to these, it's also important to consider how long your TV will be supported because software updates are essential. Software updates can help improve the performance of your set, add new features, and also ensure that you can have a smooth user experience for as long as possible. TCL makes some of the cheapest TVs, but before you go ahead and get a model from the company, it only makes sense that you consider the brand's software update policy for its smart TVs, especially if you plan to keep it for a long time.

So, how long will your TCL smart TV receive software updates? According to a TCL support page, the company says it usually provides security updates for its devices for at least two years from the first shipment date. However, in certain cases, it might offer three or more years of updates and can also send out key security patches even if the device in question has reached its end of life. In case that isn't convincing enough, the company's 2026 update should be enough proof that it does keep its models up to date.

Earlier this year, TCL sent out an update to its models with the Pentonic 700 chip running Google TV that were released in 2023, 2024, and 2025, such as the QM8K and QM6K. The new update, which is already baked into its 2026 sets, adds Dolby Filmmaker Vision mode, extends support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, and fixes a Disney+-related bug.