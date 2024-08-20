How To Update Apps On Your Samsung Smart TV

Samsung has a well-earned reputation as one of the best smart TV manufacturers on the market. While it isn't one of the most budget-friendly brands, the company offers plenty of highly rated televisions with exemplary image quality and color accuracy as well as some of the most advanced smart features around. That said, some of the technology can be a little bit tricky to use.

One of the defining features that makes a TV smart is its ability to store, process, and run applications. The most popular of these are typically streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, but there are others that can do things like manage media server storage and even run relatively simple video games. One thing that they all have in common, though, is that they need to be consistently updated to the latest software version in order to keep running smoothly. Outdated apps can lead to a buggy user experience and may even fail to launch.

Most modern Samsung TVs use the Automatic Update feature, which should allow the apps to update on their own without you needing to initiate the process. Those who have encountered a bug in the update process, or might have the auto feature turned off, or are using an older model, may be interested in learning what options they have at their disposal for updating these programs.

