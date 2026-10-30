5 Of Nintendo's Best Inventions

Of the plethora of companies that have delved into the video game industry, one company has endured longer than any other, and that's Nintendo. There are others like Atari and Sega that are still around, but unlike Nintendo, they're not releasing popular consoles and a ton of excellent games decades after joining in on the fun. Nintendo has staying power, and one of the things that's kept the company at the forefront of the industry is its ability to innovate.

Nintendo has delivered plenty of duds over the years, as anyone who spent their hard-earned cash on the so-called "bad" Power Glove, the utter failure known as the Virtual Boy, or the poorly received Wii U can attest. Still, while it's stumbled a few times, most of what Nintendo has delivered to the public has been fully embraced. The company strayed from the competition with the Wii, catering to players of all ages while bringing in people who'd never played a video game in their lives, and that's hardly the company's only innovative hardware.

Throughout its history, Nintendo has taken chances, offering up new ways to play that distinguish it from the competition. Some moves were made because of necessity, as technology advanced to a point where new tech had to be included. Others involved taking chances with new ideas that gamers embraced wholeheartedly. Some of Nintendo's best inventions are those that many gamers don't even attribute to the company, and these five were some of the most important in the history of gaming.