4 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts & Freebies In October 2026
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In almost any shopping endeavor, even when looking for new and interesting tools to purchase, the best course of action is to seek out the best deal you can find, whether on individual tools or those bundled together for a lump discount. Even if you can't find a flat discount on a single tool and have to spend a little more money than anticipated on a package deal, you could still end up saving some major cash in the grand scheme of things, whether you're getting entirely new tools or replacing old ones in the bargain.
For example, if you're an adherent to the Makita brand of power tools, you might want to swing by your local Home Depot before the end of October 2026, because the retailer chain is offering a variety of bundled tool deals with surprisingly steep discounts and/or BOGO deals. With a little bit of smart shopping, you might be able to get a combination of tools, plus accessories like carrying cases and battery packs, for just a few hundred dollars rather than the over $1,000 such bundles would typically run you.
Makita 16-Gauge Nibbler with 40V Max Rotary Hammer
In construction and contracting, being able to break things down efficiently is often as important as building them up. After all, breaking things down is how we get the parts and components we need to build, whether you're cutting small bits of metal or drilling holes in rock and masonry. If you're looking to get up to both of those jobs, you can get both a Makita 16-Gauge Nibbler and a 40V Max Rotary Hammer in a package deal at Home Depot for $444, which also includes a carrying bag, battery pack, and battery charger.
The nibbler is designed to cut through sheets of metal or similarly tough materials like keystone plate, deck plate, and other corrugated sheets. It has a 360-degree rotating die and a large 1/4-inch stroke for long, clean cuts. It has a slim, ergonomic grip and generally light weight for comfortable operation, as well as other assorted convenience features like a built-in thickness gauge and a lock-on sliding switch to run the device continuously without having to hold the button down.
The 40V Max Rotary Hammer, not to be confused with a hammer drill, is designed for drilling into thick, robust materials like concrete, stone, and masonry, delivering 2.7 ft. lbs. of Impact Energy at 0-980 RPM and 0-5000 BPM. It's equipped with a brushless motor for heavy-duty performance with constant speed control that applies extra power while under load to ensure that performance stays consistent. It's also built to reduce ambient vibration, as well as an auto-stop that cuts the motor if the bit is suddenly forced to stop spinning.
Makita 80V Max Brushless Demo Hammer with 40V Max Rotary Hammer
Let's say, hypothetically, that you like the look of the aforementioned 40V Max Rotary Hammer, but don't find yourself currently in need of a nibbler tool. The fun thing about shopping for deals and bundles is that, if you know where to look, you might just be able to find a different bundle configuration that better meets your needs and preferences. If you want to keep that rotary hammer, but want a Makita tool specifically for demolition work to go with it, you can get it in a different bundle alongside the Makita 80V Max Brushless Demo Hammer at Home Depot for $1,049, plus carrying cases, batteries, and chargers for both tools.
Unlike the rotary hammer, which is meant to make holes in solid materials, the Max Brushless Demo Hammer is meant to pulverize them completely, in a manner not dissimilar to a jackhammer. With its brushless motor and an SDS-MAX bit, this tool can break stone, concrete, and masonry into small bits for disposal or relocation. The speed and output are constantly controlled to maximize uptime while under load and dial back while idling, reducing speed before use to improve accuracy and slowing down while not in use to improve the tool's overall longevity. It also has an internal counterbalance system and dampening handle that help to reduce the effects of pronounced vibration while in use, making it a little easier on your hands. It also features Makita's Auto-Start Wireless System, which uses Bluetooth to wirelessly power on a paired dust extractor whenever the hammer is engaged.
Makita Corded Plunge Router with Corded Variable Speed Jig Saw
Demolition and detail work aren't just about breaking down stone and metal. In a construction or DIY project, there's also plenty of wood that's going to need to be cut down to size, and in quite a few different shapes and quantities at that. A single hand saw can't realistically handle that much labor, which is why it may be beneficial to have not just one, but two different cutting tools in your arsenal. For a two-for-one deal, Home Depot offers Makita's Corded Plunge Router and Corded Variable Speed Jig Saw for $379, with a case for the jig saw included.
The Corded Plunge Router is built for careful detail work when working with lumber, such as carving out patterns, doweling, making grooves, and other similar jobs. This particular router is equipped with a 15-amp motor, delivering 22,000 RPM for smooth, consistent performance. Its plunge depth ranges from 0 to 2.75 inches for deep penetration into workpieces, while oversized linear ball bearings improve performance and longevity. It also has a built-in labyrinth-construction fan that helps keep dust from snaking its way in and choking the internal mechanisms.
The Corded Variable Speed Jig Saw, meanwhile, can cut directly through various materials with a greater degree of control than a regular hand saw, allowing you to perform tricky maneuvers like tight turns. Its 6.5-amp motor and three orbital settings alongside its straight-cutting mode allow it to handle most cutting jobs quickly and accurately, with the variable-speed dial allowing you to fine-tune the output from 500-3100 SPM.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Battery Packs
Of course, if you're planning on buying Makita-branded tools, particularly cordless ones, you're going to need battery packs to power them. Several of the deals we've highlighted here include batteries for 40V lines, but if you've also got top-rated tools from the brand's 18V line in your kit, it wouldn't hurt to grab a few extra battery packs just in case you need them on a long workday. If you're looking to stock up, Home Depot is offering a three-pack of Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Compact Battery Packs for $213.99.
These particular battery packs are compact models with a 2.0 Ah power rating, making them best suited for short jobs and last-minute top-offs. That's not to say they can't hold a charge; compared to Makita's previous models of compact batteries, they hold 50% more power, and they can be recharged back to full in just 25 minutes. They're loaded with various protections against extreme temperatures, overloads and over-discharging, and have an integrated LED battery charge indicator on the front so you know roughly how much juice is left.