4 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts & Freebies In October 2026

In construction and contracting, being able to break things down efficiently is often as important as building them up. After all, breaking things down is how we get the parts and components we need to build, whether you're cutting small bits of metal or drilling holes in rock and masonry. If you're looking to get up to both of those jobs, you can get both a Makita 16-Gauge Nibbler and a 40V Max Rotary Hammer in a package deal at Home Depot for $444, which also includes a carrying bag, battery pack, and battery charger.

The nibbler is designed to cut through sheets of metal or similarly tough materials like keystone plate, deck plate, and other corrugated sheets. It has a 360-degree rotating die and a large 1/4-inch stroke for long, clean cuts. It has a slim, ergonomic grip and generally light weight for comfortable operation, as well as other assorted convenience features like a built-in thickness gauge and a lock-on sliding switch to run the device continuously without having to hold the button down.

The 40V Max Rotary Hammer, not to be confused with a hammer drill, is designed for drilling into thick, robust materials like concrete, stone, and masonry, delivering 2.7 ft. lbs. of Impact Energy at 0-980 RPM and 0-5000 BPM. It's equipped with a brushless motor for heavy-duty performance with constant speed control that applies extra power while under load to ensure that performance stays consistent. It's also built to reduce ambient vibration, as well as an auto-stop that cuts the motor if the bit is suddenly forced to stop spinning.