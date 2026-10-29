Do Ethernet Cables Expire? Here's How Long They Can Last

Ethernet or a wired network setup works great if you prioritize performance, speed, and latency. The connection is generally preferred by gamers who need lower latency but, of late, it's becoming increasingly common even among everyday users. And a key part of that setup is the Ethernet cable, which is also often the one that's the most overlooked. You choose the Ethernet cable that meets your needs and forget about it until a problem appears. But when does an Ethernet cable really fail, and how long does one last? The answer isn't straightforward; it depends on several factors.

Ethernet cables don't have a fixed lifespan, and you are extremely unlikely to find an expiry date printed on the packaging. That's because they don't come with one. If you take the necessary precautions while routing the cable, avoid sharp bends or kinks, and don't expose it to harsh conditions, it can last a decade or even more. You can find people online claiming to use Ethernet cables routed 20 to 30 years ago.

This doesn't mean that every Ethernet cable will last over a decade. Some do, while others might fail much sooner. And it doesn't always have to do with how you handle them. Sometimes, the cable's quality and construction also make it more prone to wear and tear. For instance, pure copper cables last much longer than copper-clad aluminum cables. So, the type of cable you buy matters just as much for overall lifespan.