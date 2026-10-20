Cat 6 Vs. Cat 6a: What's The Difference Between These Ethernet Cables?

When it comes to Ethernet cables, there are several types of them, or more precisely, categories, each supporting different network speeds and bandwidth. Of these, two of the most popular options today, including for home users, are Cat 6 and Cat 6a. Visually, the two look similar, with the same RJ45 connectors at both ends. But when we consider the important aspects of the two, the differences become noticeable.

The biggest differences between Cat 6 and Cat 6a come down to their supported speeds and bandwidth. Though Cat 6 handles 10 Gbps Ethernet speeds, it only does so up to a distance of 165 feet. Beyond that distance, speeds may drop to 5 Gbps or lower. Cat 6a, on the other hand, can deliver 10 Gbps speeds up to 328 feet (100 meters). On the bandwidth front, the operating frequency of Cat 6 cables is 250 MHz, while that of Cat 6a stands at 500 MHz. This is the reason the latter is capable of supporting higher speeds at longer distances. If you haven't guessed already, the "a" in Cat 6a stands for "Augmented," reflecting its improved capabilities.

Beyond the technical specifications, the two categories, Cat 6 and Cat 6a, also differ structurally. Cat 6a cables are more robust, featuring thicker conductors and jackets than Cat 6 cables. This gives Cat 6a a distinct advantage when it comes to Power over Ethernet (PoE) as it can handle higher electrical loads and dissipate heat more effectively. At the same time, the thicker wires also have a downside: Cat 6a cables are harder to bend, which makes cable runs slightly more challenging, especially in cramped spaces.